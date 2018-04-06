Alleged live image of OnePlus 6 surfaces online showing off the phone with tiny bezels

We already know that the OnePlus 6 is coming with a notch, because that confirmation has come directly from OnePlus CEO Pete Lau and Co-Founder Carl Pei. We have also seen the back of the phone which seems to have some woody finish to it. However, we haven’t got a clear look of the entire front of this phone yet. Well, we are now getting that as well, as an alleged live image of the OnePlus 6 has surfaced online that shows off the front of this 2018 OnePlus flagship in all its glory.

A live image (shown above) of what’s said to be the OnePlus 6 has surfaced online which shows off the front of the phone. It shows the notch up top that we already have confirmation of, and, it also shows off the tiny bezels on the phone’s three sides – top, left and right – with the bottom having a relatively larger bezel than the other three sides of the phone.

The phone’s screen also has rounded corners, and, you can also see the AIDA64 app running on the phone which shows that the phone’s powered by Qulacomm’s latest and greatest Snapdragon 845 chip – again something that has been confirmed by OnePlus.

Well, these leaked images show that the OnePlus 6 looks like the OPPO R15, at least from the front, because the back of the OnePlus 6 has dual camera setup placed in the center in vertical orientation, whereas the OPPO R15 has it in the top-left corner.

That said, we personally are digging the front look of the OnePlus 6, especially because of those tiny bezels. And, as far as the back of the phone is concerned, it’s unclear right now whether it will be covered with glass (as visible in image above) or will have different kind of textured finishes. Well, going at the rate at which new details are popping up on the Internet about the OnePlus 6, we should get a clarification on that as well in the coming days.

OnePlus 6 Specifications [Expected]

CPU: 2.7 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor (confirmed)

2.7 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor (confirmed) RAM: 6/8 GB LPDDR4X (confirmed)

6/8 GB LPDDR4X (confirmed) GPU: Adreno 630

Adreno 630 Operating System: HydrogenOS (in China) / OxygenOS (rest of the world) based on Android 8.1 Oreo

HydrogenOS (in China) / OxygenOS (rest of the world) based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.28-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with 2.5D Gorilla Glass 5 and 19:9 aspect ratio

6.28-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with 2.5D Gorilla Glass 5 and 19:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 16 MP (f/1.7) + 20 MP (f/1.7) with LED flash

16 MP (f/1.7) + 20 MP (f/1.7) with LED flash Front Camera: 20 MP with f/2.0 aperture

20 MP with f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage: 64/128 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 256 GB (with 8 GB RAM, confirmed)

64/128 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 256 GB (with 8 GB RAM, confirmed) SIM: Dual Nano SIM

Dual Nano SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, USB OTG, 3.5 mm headphone jack, NFC, USB Type-C

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, USB OTG, 3.5 mm headphone jack, NFC, USB Type-C Other: Face Unlock, Fingerprint Scanner

Face Unlock, Fingerprint Scanner Battery: 3450 mAh with Dash Charge

OnePlus 6 Price [Expected]

Price of 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant: CNY 3299 (around $523/₹33,990)

CNY 3299 (around $523/₹33,990) Price of 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant: CNY 3799 (around $602/₹39,141)

CNY 3799 (around $602/₹39,141) Price of 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant: CNY 4399 (around $697/₹45,323)

Source | Via