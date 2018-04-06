New Nokia 6 Android One with Snapdragon 630 SoC, 16 MP camera and Android Oreo goes on sale in India

HMD Global – the official licensee for Nokia brand of phones – unveiled the new Nokia 6 back in February this year at Mobile World Congress. And, two days ago, the company launched this smartphone in India along with some other Nokia smartphones. Well, while this phone wasn’t immediately available for purchase, it has now gone on sale in the country.

The new Nokia 6 is actually the Nokia 6 (2018) that was launched in China in January this year, and, the only difference between both the global variant and the Chinese variant of the Nokia 6 is that the Chinese variant only comes with 4 GB RAM whereas the global variant comes with 3 GB and 4 GB RAM.

However, it’s worth noting that even though the new Nokia 6 comes in 3 GB and 4 GB RAM variants, HMD Global has only launched the 3 GB RAM variant in India which has 32 GB of storage on board.

Having said that, the new Nokia 6 is powered by Snapdragon 630 SoC and runs Android Oreo out of the box. In fact, it’s a part of Android One program, hence, you don’t have to worry much about software support.

The new Nokia 6 is priced at ₹16,999 and can be purchased from Nokia Mobile Shop as well as through offline retail stores.

New Nokia 6 Android One Specifications

CPU: 2.2 GHz Snapdragon 630 octa-core processor

So, are you buying the new Nokia 6?