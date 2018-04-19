Lenovo-owned Motorola launched the Moto Z Play smartphone in India back in October 2016. The smartphone was launched with Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow. However, the company did roll-out the Android 7.0 Nougat update for Moto Z Play in India later in February 2017, with 7.1.1 Nougat rolled out later in August. Well now, after more than six months from receiving the last Android version update, Moto Z Play is receiving the much awaited Android 8.0 Oreo update in India.

This Android 8.0 Oreo update for the Moto Z Play in India carries build number OPN27.76-12-22. While Motorola hasn’t shared any detailed changelog for this Oreo update, you can expect it to bring in features like picture-in-picture mode, notification snoozing, autofill framework, smart text selection, and more to your Moto Z Play. You can click here to check out the top features of Android 8.0 Oreo.

Having said that, this update also comes with Google’s Android security patch for the month of April that’s dated April 1, 2018. With that being said, the update is more than 1 GB in size, hence, you are advised to download it over a Wi-Fi connection for faster speed and to avoid incurring any extra charges on your mobile data.

The update is rolled out over-the-air, hence, it should take at least a week to reach all the units. However, if you don’t want to wait, you can check for the update manually by heading over to the Settings > System updates menu.

Are you a Moto Z Play user from India? Have you received the Oreo update already? If yes, do share your initial impressions of the update with us.