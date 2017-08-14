Moto Z Play receiving Android 7.1.1 Nougat update in India

We are inching closer to the release of the latest version of Android – that is Android O – but, there are many manufacturers who still haven’t upgraded their smartphones to Android 7.1.1 Nougat, or, are in the process of upgrading them. Well, Motorola already upgraded its Moto Z Play with Android 7.0 Nougat, however, the company is now rolling out the 7.1.1 Nougat update to this smartphone.

The company did roll out the Android 7.0 Nougat update for Moto Z Play back in February this year, however, it’s now rolling out the 7.1.1 Nougat to the smartphone which brings in additional features. With this update, Moto Z Play users will get features like App Shortcut. With the App Shortcuts feature, you can just long-press on an app icon and certain app shortcuts will pop-up which would let you perform some certain actions quickly.

This update also brings in Google’s Android security patch dated July 1, 2017, and, also installs Google’s video calling app Duo. Apart from that, the company also updates the Moto Mods platform to version 2.0.

The update is around 1 GB in size and is rolling out over the air which means it would take at least a week to reach all the units. However, if you don’t get update notification on your Moto Z Play, you can head over to the Settings > About phone > System updates menu.

Also, as the Moto Z Play was launched just last year, it should also receive the Android O update a couple of months later after Google releases it publicly.

