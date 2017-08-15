ASUS ZenFone 4 Pro specs surface online, Snapdragon 835 SoC and 6 GB RAM in tow

Taiwanese manufacturer ASUS is all set to launch a new smartphone with dual rear camera on August 17 which is dubbed ASUS ZenFone 4. The company is expected to launch some other phones as well which are a part of this lineup, one of which might be the ZenFone 4 Pro. Well, just two days ahead of the expected launch, the ZenFone 4 Pro has popped up on a benchmarking website revealing its specifications.

The ASUS ZenFone 4 Pro has appeared on GFXBench and is listed with model number Z01G ZS551KL. According to the GFXBench listing, the ZenFone 4 Pro has flagship Snapdragon 835 SoC under the hood which is paired with 6 GB of RAM and backed by Adreno 540 GPU.

The device runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat which should come layered with company’s ZenUI atop. The ZenFone 4 Pro sports a 5.5-inch display having a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels, and, has 64 GB of storage on board.

Speaking of the photography department, the listing reveals a 10 MP module at the back capable of 4K video recording and a 7 MP module on the front. Well, the benchmarks have been inaccurate in the past, and hence, we assume that it’s rather a 12 MP camera at the back and 8 MP snapper on the front.

Well, going by these specs, it’s needless to say that the ZenFone 4 Pro would remain the company’s flagship for the rest of the year, however, it’s interesting to see that it has a single camera at the back and not dual camera, like the one which would adorn the standard ZenFone 4. But again, like we said, benchmarks are inaccurate at times, and we might actually see the ZenFone 4 Pro flaunting a dual camera setup at the back.

Well, whatever it turns out to be, we will know more about it two days later.

