Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A allegedly appears on TENAA, specs revealed

Last weekend, we came across a press render of what was said to be the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A. The render gave us a look at the device from all the sides. Well, the device has allegedly made an appearance again, and this time, it has surfaced on TENAA’s website which is the Chinese equivalent of USA’s FCC.

The Redmi Note 5A has appeared on the TENAA website as MDT6, and, the listing not only reveals the design of the phone, but its specifications as well. Speaking of the design first, it looks similar to the Redmi 4A, however, while the Redmi 4A sports a polycarbonate plastic back, the Redmi Note 5A seems to flaunt a metal design.

Speaking of specifications, the TENAA listing reveals a 1.4 GHz quad-core processor under the hood which is laced with 2 GB RAM. Well, this might just be Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 425 SoC. The device also sports a 5.5-inch HD display, and, runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

The Redmi Note 5A weighs around 150 grams and is 7.31 mm thin. The phone might be offered in Black, Rose Gold, Gold, White, Blue, Red, Pink, Gray and Silver colors. It also has 16 GB of internal storage, however, the external storage can be expanded up to 32 GB via microSD card.

In terms of photography, the Redmi Note 5A seems to have a 13 MP camera at the back and 5 MP camera on the front. Also, powering this entire package is a 3000 mAh battery. Well, as you can see, this phone is essentially the Redmi 4A, with the difference in build, display and battery size.

Like we already said, the Redmi 4A has polycarbonate plastic back whereas the Redmi Note 5A has a metal build. The Redmi 4A comes with 5-inch HD display and 3120 mAh battery, whereas, the Redmi Note 5A has a larger 5.5-inch HD display but smaller 3000 mAh battery.

Having said that, now that the MDT6, which is said to be the Redmi Note 5A, has been certified by TENAA, we might see it launched in China in the coming weeks, or maybe months.

