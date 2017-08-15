Samsung releases a video teasing Galaxy Note8 ahead of its launch

One of the most awaited flagship of this year, the Samsung Galaxy Note8, is going to be unveiled next week on August 23 at an event held at Park Avenue Armory in New York City. We have been hearing quite a lot about this Samsung phablet since more than a month now, and, we are pretty sure that we will continue to hear about it until it’s made official next week. The specs and design of the Note8 have been subject to a lot of leaks which has helped generate a hype around this next Galaxy, however, Samsung too has got onto the hype train now, and, has released a video teasing the Galaxy Note8.

The teaser video (attached above) title “Do bigger things” doesn’t give us any glimpse of the Note8 or any of its features other than just showing a silhouette of a device which has a design similar to that of the Galaxy S8/S8+, and of course, the S-Pen. What this video does show are some words which try to encourage you to do something bigger.

Speaking of bigger, if the leaked specs are anything to go by, then the Galaxy Note8 is going to be the biggest device in the Note series ever, with a screen size of 6.3-inch, which is just 0.1-inch bigger than the Galaxy S8+.

“At Samsung, we believe thinking that you can’t is the greatest barrier to progress, so with each new device and service, we aim to find ways to help you unleash your potential, using bigger platforms for creative expression, bigger tools to capture precious moments, and bigger innovations to help bring your ideas to life. Don’t settle for little things. Dare to do big things with a powerful new device built to achieve exactly that.” said Samsung.

Expected Samsung Galaxy Note8 specifications:

Snapdragon 835 (in the US), Exynos 8895 (rest of the world) RAM: 6 GB

6.3-inch Quad HD+ (2960 x 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 18.5:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 12 MP (wide-angle lens with f/1.7 aperture, dual pixel auto-focus) + 12 MP (telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture, 2x optical zoom) with OIS and dual-tone LED flash

64 GB UFS 2.1 External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Other: USB Type-C, IP68 Dust and Water Resistance, NFC, MST, Fingerprint Scanner, Heart Rate Monitor, Iris Scanner, Face Recognition and Always-On Display

Midnight Black, Maple Gold, Orchid Grey, Deep Sea Blue Battery: 3300 mAh with Fast Charging and Wireless Charging

There’s still a week’s time for the unveiling of the Galaxy Note8, hence, don’t be surprised if you come across any more leaks of the Note8 until then.