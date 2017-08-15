Samsung Galaxy Note8 appears on GFXBench with 6 GB RAM

After making an appearance on Geekbench a couple of days ago, the Samsung Galaxy Note8 has popped up on yet another benchmarking website revealing some more of its specifications.

The Galaxy Note8 with model number SM-N950 has appeared on GFXBench. According to the GFXBench listing, the Galaxy Note8 is powered by Samsung’s Exynos 8895 SoC which is coupled with 6 GB RAM and backed by Mali-G71 GPU. However, this is the international variant, as the one that will be sold in the US will have Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 chipset under the hood.

The device runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat and has 64 GB of internal storage. The rest of the specs listed seem to be reported inaccurately. The listing reveals 6.4-inch Quad-HD+ display, 11 MP single rear camera and 7 MP front camera as opposed to the 6.3-inch Quad-HD+ display, 12 MP dual rear camera and 8 MP front camera that we have heard of before.

As is with the GFXBench listing, there’s no information regarding the battery on the Note8, however, leaks and rumors put it at 3300 mAh with support for Fast Charging and Wireless Charging.

Expected Samsung Galaxy Note8 specifications:

CPU: Snapdragon 835 (in the US), Exynos 8895 (rest of the world)

Snapdragon 835 (in the US), Exynos 8895 (rest of the world) RAM: 6 GB

6 GB Operating System: Android 7.1.1 Nougat

Android 7.1.1 Nougat Display: 6.3-inch Quad HD+ (2960 x 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 18.5:9 aspect ratio

6.3-inch Quad HD+ (2960 x 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 18.5:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 12 MP (wide-angle lens with f/1.7 aperture, dual pixel auto-focus) + 12 MP (telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture, 2x optical zoom) with OIS and dual-tone LED flash

12 MP (wide-angle lens with f/1.7 aperture, dual pixel auto-focus) + 12 MP (telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture, 2x optical zoom) with OIS and dual-tone LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP with f/1.7 aperture

8 MP with f/1.7 aperture Internal Storage: 64 GB UFS 2.1

64 GB UFS 2.1 External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Other: USB Type-C, IP68 Dust and Water Resistance, NFC, MST, Fingerprint Scanner, Heart Rate Monitor, Iris Scanner, Face Recognition and Always-On Display

USB Type-C, IP68 Dust and Water Resistance, NFC, MST, Fingerprint Scanner, Heart Rate Monitor, Iris Scanner, Face Recognition and Always-On Display Color: Midnight Black, Maple Gold, Orchid Grey, Deep Sea Blue

Midnight Black, Maple Gold, Orchid Grey, Deep Sea Blue Battery: 3300 mAh with Fast Charging and Wireless Charging

The Samsung Galaxy Note8 is going to be unveiled next week on August 23, however, we are still expecting some more leaks to flow in before the device goes official.

