Leaked press image of Samsung Galaxy Note8 shows off dual camera setup at the back

Today morning, we told you about the leaked render of Galaxy Note8 which showed off the device in Midnight Black color. Now, one more render has leaked which shows off the back of the device while also revealing the dual rear camera setup.

These images too come from reliable leakster Evan Blass. Soon after sharing the image of Galaxy Note8 in Midnight Black, Blass posted these images on Twitter. As you can see, the these images show off the Note8 not only in Midnight Black color, but, in Gold color as well.

The latest leak also reveals the S-Pen and the back of the Note8 which shows off the dual camera setup and the awkwardly placed fingerprint scanner. This leak also shows the side view of the Note8. At the left side is the volume rocker and dedicated Bixby button and on the right is the power button.

Well, as these images come from Evan Blass who has a very good record of revealing accurate details of yet to be announced phones, we have high confidence that this is what the Galaxy Note8 will actually look and the chances of us looking at something different in terms of design at the time of launch are very slim.

Expected Samsung Galaxy Note8 specifications:

CPU: Snapdragon 835 or Exynos 8895 depending on the market

Snapdragon 835 or Exynos 8895 depending on the market RAM: 4/6 GB

4/6 GB Operating System: Android 7.1.1 Nougat

Android 7.1.1 Nougat Display: 6.3-inch Quad HD+ (2960 x 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display

6.3-inch Quad HD+ (2960 x 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display Rear Camera: 12 MP + 12 MP with Optical Image Stabilization and LED flash

12 MP + 12 MP with Optical Image Stabilization and LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP

8 MP Internal Storage: 64/128 GB UFS 2.1

64/128 GB UFS 2.1 External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Other: USB Type-C, IP68 Dust and Water Resistance, NFC, MST, Fingerprint Scanner, Heart Rate Monitor, Iris Scanner, Face Recognition, Wireless Charging and Always-On Display

USB Type-C, IP68 Dust and Water Resistance, NFC, MST, Fingerprint Scanner, Heart Rate Monitor, Iris Scanner, Face Recognition, Wireless Charging and Always-On Display Color: Black, Blue, Gold

Black, Blue, Gold Battery: 3300 mAh with Fast Charging

The Samsung Galaxy Note8 is going to be unveiled on August 23, but, expect some more leaks to surface online before it goes official.