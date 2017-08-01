Here’s the Samsung Galaxy Note8 in Midnight Black color

The Samsung Galaxy Note8 is confirmed to be announced on August 23 at an event that will be held in New York City. While the announcement is still three weeks away, this Galaxy Note7 successor has been floating around on the Internet at regular intervals. Thanks to past leaks, we already have a pretty fair idea of how the Note8 will look like, however, a latest press render leaked online pretty much confirms what the Note8 will look like from the front.

Samsung Galaxy Note8 (in Midnight Black) pic.twitter.com/QZii9xFarQ — Evan Blass (@evleaks) July 31, 2017

This press render of Samsung Galaxy Note8 was leaked by popular leakster Evan Blass on Twitter who shared the image by saying “Samsung Galaxy Note8 (in Midnight Black)“. Considering Blass’ excellent track record of revealing accurate details of the upcoming phones, we are say it with total confidence that this is what the Galaxy Note8 will actually look.

The image shared by Blass shows the front of the Midnight Black color variant of the Note8. As you can see, the design is very much similar to that of the Galaxy S8/S8+. Minimal bezels and curved display. You can also see the Iris Scanner above the display and there’s no physical home button below it. Also noticeable is the dedicated hardware button for Bixby at the left below the volume rocker, and, power button to the right.

While we were expecting this kind of design on the Note8, we are very keen to see how the Note8 looks from the back. Like the S8 duo, the Note8 is also expected to sport an awkwardly placed fingerprint scanner at the back, and, the phablet is also said to sport a dual camera setup at the back which was given a miss on the S8 duo.

Expected Samsung Galaxy Note8 specifications:

RAM: 4/6 GB

Operating System: Android 7.1.1 Nougat

4/6 GB Operating System: Android 7.1.1 Nougat

Rear Camera: 12 MP + 12 MP with Optical Image Stabilization and LED flash

Front Camera: 8 MP

Internal Storage: 64/128 GB UFS 2.1

External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card

Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

Color: Black, Blue, Gold

Battery: 3300 mAh with Fast Charging

Black, Blue, Gold Battery: 3300 mAh with Fast Charging

Like we already said, we are still are three weeks away from the official announcement, hence, expect the device to leak more on the Internet. We will probably also see a video leaking on the Internet which would show off the Note8 in action. We are sure to have more information flowing in the coming days.