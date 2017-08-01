The BlackBerry KEYone, which was first unveiled as BlackBerry Mercury at CES earlier this year, and later announced as KEYone at MWC 2017, has today been launched in India with a price tag of ₹39,990. However, BlackBerry has launched the KEYone in Limited Edition Black color in the country.

The BlackBerry KEYone is powered by Snapdragon 625 SoC which is coupled with 4 GB RAM and backed by Adreno 506 GPU. It sports a 4.5-inch display having Gorilla Glass 4 protection and a resolution of 1620 x 1080 pixels.

Like BlackBerry phones of the bygone era, the KEYone also comes with a physical QWERTY keyboard, however, what’s interesting about the keyboard here is that it doubles up as a touchpad so that you can just move your thumb on it to navigate around. Besides, it supports touch gestures and can also be programmed with up to 52 customizable shortcuts. What that means is that you press Y to open the YouTube app or G to open Gmail. Oh, and yes, did we say that the space bar houses a fingerprint scanner? Yes, it does.

Well, moving on, the BlackBerry KEYone runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box, however, this isn’t the first BlackBerry phone to be running Android, that honor goes to BlackBerry Priv. Also, what’s worth noting here is that the KEYone is the last smartphone that BlackBerry has designed. All the smartphones that will be launched by BlackBerry in the future will be manufactured by TCL.

BlackBerry KEYone specifications:

CPU: 2.0 GHz Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor

BlackBerry KEYone Price and Availability: