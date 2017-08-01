BlackBerry KEYone with Snapdragon 625 SoC, 4 GB RAM and Android 7.1.1 Nougat launched in India for ₹39,990
The BlackBerry KEYone, which was first unveiled as BlackBerry Mercury at CES earlier this year, and later announced as KEYone at MWC 2017, has today been launched in India with a price tag of ₹39,990. However, BlackBerry has launched the KEYone in Limited Edition Black color in the country.
The BlackBerry KEYone is powered by Snapdragon 625 SoC which is coupled with 4 GB RAM and backed by Adreno 506 GPU. It sports a 4.5-inch display having Gorilla Glass 4 protection and a resolution of 1620 x 1080 pixels.
Like BlackBerry phones of the bygone era, the KEYone also comes with a physical QWERTY keyboard, however, what’s interesting about the keyboard here is that it doubles up as a touchpad so that you can just move your thumb on it to navigate around. Besides, it supports touch gestures and can also be programmed with up to 52 customizable shortcuts. What that means is that you press Y to open the YouTube app or G to open Gmail. Oh, and yes, did we say that the space bar houses a fingerprint scanner? Yes, it does.
Well, moving on, the BlackBerry KEYone runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box, however, this isn’t the first BlackBerry phone to be running Android, that honor goes to BlackBerry Priv. Also, what’s worth noting here is that the KEYone is the last smartphone that BlackBerry has designed. All the smartphones that will be launched by BlackBerry in the future will be manufactured by TCL.
BlackBerry KEYone specifications:
- CPU: 2.0 GHz Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor
- RAM: 4 GB
- GPU: Adreno 506
- Operating System: Android 7.1.1 Nougat
- Display: 4.5-inch display with 1620 x 1080 pixel resolution, 3:2 aspect ratio and Gorilla Glass 4
- Rear Camera: 12 MP Sony IMX378 with PDAF and dual-tone LED flash
- Front Camera: 8 MP
- Internal Storage: 64 GB
- External Storage: Expandable up to 2 Terabytes via microSD card
- SIM: Dual SIM
- Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, USB Type-C, FM Radio, NFC, USB OTG
- Other: Fingerprint Scanner on spacebar, DTEK security suite
- Color: Limited Edition Black
- Battery: 3505 mAh with Quick Charge 3.0 (0 to 50% in 36 minutes)
BlackBerry KEYone Price and Availability:
- Price: ₹39,990
- Availability: To be available from August 8 exclusively on Amazon India
not so KEY specs but to much expensive..