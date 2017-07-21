Samsung Galaxy Note8 to be announced on August 23

Last week, we came across a report which stated that the Samsung Galaxy Note8 would launch on August 23. Well, this date has just been confirmed by Samsung and the Galaxy Note8 will indeed launch next month on 23rd.

Samsung has sent out press invites to the media for its Unpacked Event scheduled on August 23. It will be held at Park Avenue Armory in New York City, and, will start at 11 am EST (8.30 pm IST). The event will also be live-streamed at www.samsungmobilepress.com, news.samsung.com/global, and www.samsung.com/galaxy.

The invite didn’t specifically mention that it would be the Galaxy Note8 which would be launched on August 23, however, it does show a silhouette of a device which has a design similar to that of Galaxy S8/S8+. The invite also shows an S-Pen though which confirms that this is indeed the Note8 launching on August 23. Besides, it also says “Do bigger things”.

Past renders have hinted at the Galaxy Note8 having a design similar to the Galaxy S8 duo, with the screen even bigger than the Galaxy S8+. It will be sporting a 6.3-inch QHD+ display and the rest of the hardware will be similar. However, one noticeable difference would be in the camera department. The Note8 will be toting a dual camera setup at the back as opposed to single camera on the S8 flagships.

Expected Samsung Galaxy Note8 specifications:

CPU: Snapdragon 835 or Exynos 8895 depending on the market

Snapdragon 835 or Exynos 8895 depending on the market RAM: 6 GB

6 GB Operating System: Android 7.1.1 Nougat

Android 7.1.1 Nougat Display: 6.3-inch Quad HD+ (2960 x 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display

6.3-inch Quad HD+ (2960 x 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display Rear Camera: 12 MP + 12 MP with Optical Image Stabilization and LED flash

12 MP + 12 MP with Optical Image Stabilization and LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP

8 MP Internal Storage: 64 GB UFS 2.1

64 GB UFS 2.1 External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Other: USB Type-C, IP68 Dust and Water Resistance, NFC, MST, Fingerprint Scanner, Heart Rate Monitor, Iris Scanner, Face Recognition, Wireless Charging and Always-On Display

USB Type-C, IP68 Dust and Water Resistance, NFC, MST, Fingerprint Scanner, Heart Rate Monitor, Iris Scanner, Face Recognition, Wireless Charging and Always-On Display Color: Black, Blue, Gold

Black, Blue, Gold Battery: 3300 mAh with Fast Charging

There’s more than a month’s time for the unveiling of Samsung Galaxy Note8, hence, expect more information about it to surface online in the coming days.