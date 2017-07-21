Moto Z2 Force will reportedly ship with a 2730 mAh battery

The Moto Z2 Force is going to be unveiled next week on July 25 at an event held in New York. The Moto Z2 Force is successor to last year’s Moto Z Force, and, like it’s predecessor, the Moto Z2 Force will come with ShatterShield technology. However, according to a latest report, it will be shipping with a battery smaller than the one on Moto Z Force.

According to a report by Evan Blass from VentureBeat, the Moto Z2 Force will ship with a battery 22% smaller than the one on the Moto Z Force. To be more precise, the Moto Z2 Force will come with a 2730 mAh battery. For those unaware, the Z Force came with a 3500 mAh battery.

Well, the reduction in the battery size is due to Motorola’s decision to make the phone thinner. This is something that Motorola did with the Moto Z2 Play as well. The company has been making its phones thinner at the cost of battery size, probably to reduce the overall weight after a Moto Mod is attached.

Apart from that, the Moto Z2 Force will come with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage, however, people in the US will have to settle with 4 GB RAM. Besides, customers in China will be treated with 6 GB RAM variant having 128 GB of storage on board.

Having said that, the Moto Z2 Force will come with Snapdragon 835 SoC under the hood, a 5.5-inch QHD ShatterShield Super AMOLED display, 12 MP dual camera at the back and a 5 MP camera on the front. Also, the Moto Z2 Force won’t come with any IP rating, but, it will still boast water-repellent nano-coating.

Rumored Moto Z2 Force specifications:

CPU: Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor

RAM: 4 GB (for US), 6 GB (for rest of the world)

GPU: Adreno 540

Operating System: Android 7.1.1 Nougat (will be upgraded to Android O)

Display: 5.5-inch QHD (2560 x 1440 pixels) ShatterShield Super AMOLED POLED display

Rear Camera: 12 MP + 12 MP with dual-tone LED flash

Front Camera: 5 MP with dual-tone LED flash

Internal Storage: 64 GB, 128 GB (only for China)

External Storage: Expandable up to 2 Terabytes via microSD card

Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB Type-C

Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Water-repellent Nano-coating

Colors: Super Black, Fine Gold, Lunar Grey (exclusive to T-Mobile USA)

Battery: 2730 mAh

We will know more about the Moto Z2 Force after it goes official on July 25.