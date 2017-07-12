New report says Galaxy Note8 to be launched on August 23

Speculation regarding the launch date of Samsung’s Galaxy Note8 continues today with a report by The Bell. Apparently, the news publisher was told today that Samsung will raise the curtains off the gigantic phone on August 23. Concurring those reports are the news by The Investor that the flagship phablet will be launched later next month, as told by a Samsung executive.

Samsung’s habit was to launch the phone at the IFA event. But that changed with the Galaxy Note 7 when it was launched in August. If these reports are true, Samsung’s idea is to stay clear of the iPhone 8 launch. So as to not coincide with it and gain an advantage over its arch-rival. As it is, the iPhone 8 is already on the verge of getting delayed due to the Touch ID issue and a shortage of OLED displays.

Earlier rumors reported by Sammobile said the Galaxy Note8 would launch at IFA. This report came in June. Days after that, a South Korean media outlet, Naver claimed the phablet would be launched on August 26 at an event in New York.

Amongst the marquee features of the phone is a dual camera setup at the back and a 6.3-inch Infinity Display. And of course, no premium phone is good enough without Bixby. At least that is what Samsung believes.

