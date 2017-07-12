Alongside launching the Moto E4 Plus today in India with a price tag of ₹9999, Motorola has also launched the smaller Moto E4 in the country which was unveiled last month. The Moto E4 is cheaper than the Moto E4 Plus and comes with a price tag of ₹8999.

There were reports earlier this month of the Moto E4 being launched in India for ₹8999, but, there was no official confirmation. However, the company today confirmed during the Moto E4 Plus launch that the Moto E4 will be indeed sold for ₹8999 in the country.

Also, like the Moto E4 Plus, the Moto E4 in India is powered by MediaTek chipset instead of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon. It is powered by MediaTek’s MT6737 quad-core processor which is clocked at 1.3 GHz and is paired with 2 GB RAM.

The Moto E4 has the same design and build as the E4 Plus, however, it comes with a smaller screen and battery. The Moto E4 comes with a 5-inch display and 2800 mAh battery as opposed to the 5.5-inch display and 5000 mAh battery on the E4 Plus.

Motorola Moto E4 specifications:

CPU: 1.3 GHz MediaTek MT6737 quad-core processor

RAM: 2 GB

GPU: Mali-T720 MP1

Operating System: Android 7.1.1 Nougat

Display: 5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) display with 2.5D curved glass

Rear Camera: 8 MP with f/2.2 aperture and LED flash

Front Camera: 5 MP with f/2.2 aperture and LED flash

Internal Storage: 16 GB

External Storage: Expandable via microSD card

Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Water-repellent coating

Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.1 LE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n

Colors: Black, Brush Gold

Battery: 2800 mAh removable with 5W/10W Rapid Charging

Motorola Moto E4 Price and Availability: