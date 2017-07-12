Samsung Galaxy J7 (2016) gets Samsung Pay Mini feature with June Security Patch in India

We got to take a look at Samsung Pay Mini in India on the Galaxy J7 Max released weeks earlier. Launched alongside the J7 Pro, the J7 Max features Samsung’s mobile payment service for mid range phones. While the J7 Pro has the full Samsung Pay service onboard. Now Samsung Pay Mini is rolling out to other mid-range devices as well.

The first phone to receive the feature as an update is the Galaxy j7 (2016) (SM-J710F). The update will hit the device with build number J710FXXU3AQF6. The update isn’t exactly very hefty, weighing only 136.32 MB. If you haven’t received the update, you can head on to the Settings > About > Software Update menu to manually search for the update.

Think of Samsung Pay Mini as a Samsung Pay on diet. It only supports UPI and mobile wallet integration. So, you can’t use it to pay money via debit & credit cards. That means you won’t be able to use it with regular swiping machines for offline payments, unlike Samsung Pay.

