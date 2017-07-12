Moto X Style reportedly receiving Android 7.0 Nougat update in India

After rolling out Android 7.0 Nougat update for Moto M in India late last month, the company is now reportedly rolling out the Nougat update for Moto X Style in the country.

The Moto X Style was launched in India way back in October 2015 with Android 5.1.1 Lollipop and had also received the Marshmallow update later on, hence, Android 7.0 Nougat is the third and probably the last update that’s being rolled out to Moto X Style.

This update, which brings Android 7.0 Nougat to Moto X Style, carries version number 25.11.15.en.03 and is rolled out over the air. As this is a Nougat update, it will bring in features like multi-window, bundled notifications, improved Doze mode, notification quick reply and more.

Apart from these features, this update also comes along with Google’s video calling app Duo and some stability improvements. If you haven’t received an update notification yet, you can check for it manually by going to the Settings > About device > System updates menu. Moreover, the update is rolled out incrementally, so it will take some time to reach all the units in India.

