Apple Watch 3 may launch in September along with the new iPhones

We all know the next iPhone is going to be released in September month. But there’s more than just iPhones that’s likely to appear at the launch event. Apple Watch 3 could be unveiled along with the new iPhones. Apple’s 3rd generation smartwatch is expected to launch alongside the iPhone 8.

The Apple Watch 3 will be announced along with the iPhone 8 and two other iPhone 7s models. Here’s a brief prediction for what to expect from the Apple Watch 3. The Apple Watch 3 would feature better battery life and an improved display. The display, perhaps, would be using an OLED panel and might retain the 1.65-inch form factor with 390 x 312 pixels resolution. It might also feature a new version of the Apple watchOS while the rest of the features will be the same from the previous generation.

The Apple Watch 3 design will be very similar to the Apple Watch 2, water-resistance will be a carry-over, there might be new color options and straps, and lastly a standalone wearable device. According to a source, the Apple Watch 3 will be a standalone wearable device which does not require an iPhone.

The pricing of the Apple Watch 3 is expected between ₹30,000 and ₹35,000 or equivalent to $500 give or take. Based on previous Apple events, it is expected that the Apple Watch 3 launch would take place on September 12 or 13 and falls on somewhere around September 22 or 23.

Apple Watch 3 Expected Specifications