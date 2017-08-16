Google Pixel 2 hits US FCC website, reveals Active Edge, Android 8.0.1 and more

Last year, Google released Pixel and Pixel XL smartphones with a great design, camera, and the newest Android. With rumors and leaks all around about the next Google Pixel, the second generation Google Pixel 2 is spotted on the US FCC website which reveals the features like Active Edge and the debut of Android 8.0.1.

The screenshot below gives some nice clues about the upcoming Google Pixel 2. It shows the navigation buttons are exclusive to the Pixel devices. Secondly, the screenshot in the middle states ‘Active Edge on, squeeze for your Assistant’ under the Language, Input & gestures. Yes, the Pixel 2 will be having Active Edge squeeze functionality.

The last screenshot further reveals the version of the Android O i.e. 8.0.1. The FCC certification also confirms that the device has been manufactured by HTC. This information is enough to say that the Google Pixel 2 is on its way.

It is expected that the Pixel 2 will be offering the high-end specs. The Pixel 2, being a smaller variant with a 4.97-inch Quad HD display will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (or 836) coupled with 4 GB of RAM. When it comes to the storage, the Pixel 2 will be using a fast 64 GB UFS 2.1 storage featuring unlimited cloud storage as a storage extension option.

Interestingly, the Pixel 2 is said to feature stereo speakers on the front, however, not going to boast a 3.5 mm port for headphones. According to the rumors, the Pixel won’t be using a dual camera which is booming in the smartphone industry, Google is likely going to stick to the single camera setup.

According to a listing on the Android Open Source Project, Google is said to be working on three handsets codenamed Walleye, Muskie, and Taimen from which Walleye being the Google Pixel 2 and the Muskie being the Google Pixel 2 XL. While the third device codenamed Taimen is a mystery.

Google Pixel 2 Expected Specifications