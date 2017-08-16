HTC U11 Solar Red variant launched in India

HTC has added one more color to its U-series, the HTC U11 is now available in Solar Red color. The U11 is a flagship smartphone which was launched back in June in India for ₹51,990 in two colors – Brilliant Black and Amazing Silver. The Solar Red color variant comes with the same price.

To recall the specifications of the device, the HTC U11 uses a 5.5-inch Super LCD5 display with a Quad HD resolution (2560 x 1440 pixels). Both the front and the back side is covered by a 3D glass, it flaunts liquid glass surface which is created using a process called Optical Spectrum Hybrid Deposition. This process layers highly-refractive precious minerals across the U11’s back because of which you see different colors from different angles.

There is an Edge Sense for the new squeeze functionality, USonic, and Sense Companion. The Edge Sense is a new feature that has been introduced with the HTC U11. Edge Sense is a technology which lets you trigger different actions through different gestures along the edges of the phone. An instance would be to launch your favorite app by simply squeezing the HTC U11.

For the specifications, the HTC U11 equips a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 paired with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. The storage is expandable via a MicroSD card up to 2 TB. It is backed up with a 3,000 mAh battery with QuickCharge 3.0 technology for fast charging. It has IP67 certification that means it is water and dust resistant. On the camera, there is a 12 MP f/1.7 HTC UltraPixel 3 camera with UltraSpeed Auto-focus, Acoustic Focus, and RAW image support. The front side carries a 16 MP f/2.0 camera.

The HTC U11 Solar Red variant is available to pre-order from HTC eStore and will start shipping from August 26. If you pre-order HTC U11, you will receive a free 20W car charger, the offer is for a limited period.

