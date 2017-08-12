Press render and specifications of Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A surface online, Snapdragon 425 SoC in tow

Last month, we came across leaked specs and image of the Redmi Note 5, now, we are having a look at a leak of the Redmi Note 5A which reveals its specifications as well as its design.

Speaking of the design of the Redmi Note 5A, it’s very similar to the Redmi 4A which was unveiled last November in China. However, while the Redmi 4A had a polycarbonate plastic back, the Note 5A seems to have a metal back. Having said that, take it with a pinch of salt as chances are we can always get something else at the time of launch.

Speaking of the specifications, the Redmi Note 5A is said to be powered by Snapdragon 425 SoC which is laced with 2 GB RAM. It has a 13 MP camera at the back, 5 MP camera on the front, 16 GB internal storage, Android 7.1 Nougat, 3080 mAh battery, and, 5.5-inch HD display.

So, as you can see, the specifications of the Redmi Note 5A are very much similar to the Redmi 4A, except for smaller battery and larger display. It’s said to be priced at CNY 999 and would be available in China starting August 21.

Needless to say, these are just rumors and there’s no information yet from Xiaomi, so take all of this with a pinch of salt.

Source