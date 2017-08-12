iPhone 6 32 GB Gold variant available for ₹24,999 on Amazon India for limited period

The Apple iPhone 6, which was launched in India back in 2014, is still being sold in the country, because of course, there are people out there who are ready to buy it, because Apple. Well, if you too are an “iFan” and were waiting to buy the iPhone 6, now would be a good time to do so, as it’s currently available at a discounted price on Amazon India.

The iPhone 6 32 GB is currently available at a promotional price of ₹24,999 on Amazon India. However, this price is of the Gold variant and is only available for today. Apple has discontinued the iPhone 6 in India and is only selling the 6s, 6s Plus, 7 and 7 Plus in the country, however, it can still be purchased from places like Amazon India.

Customers who purchase the iPhone 6 32 GB Gold variant from Amazon India with their SBI Debit or Credit card are entitled to get a cashback of up to 15% on their purchase. Moreover, there’s also a 3 month no-cost EMI option if you don’t want to spend all your money at once.

Well, that’s not it, Vodafone customers will get 9 GB additional 4G data every month on buying a data pack of 1 GB or above for a maximum of five recharges with maximum validity of five months. Well, that translates to 45 GB of free 4G data in total if you buy a data pack of at least 1 GB every month.

Also, as a refresher, the iPhone 6 comes powered by Apple’s A8 chip which is paired with 1 GB RAM. It has a 4.7-inch screen with a resolution of 1334 x 750 pixels, 8 MP rear camera, 1.2 MP front camera and 1810 mAh battery. Also, the iPhone 6 is eligible to get the iOS 11 update once released.

So, are you going to buy this iPhone 6 32 GB Gold variant? Or, are you better off buying an Android smartphone for this same price?