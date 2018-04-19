ASUS ZenFone Max Pro M1 specs surface online, 6-inch FullView Display and 5000 mAh battery in tow

Two days ago, we reported that Taiwanese tech giant ASUS partnered with Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart for the launch of ASUS ZenFone smartphones in India. Besides, we also reported that ASUS is going to launch the ZenFone Max Pro M1 in India on April 23 exclusively on Flipkart. At that time, neither ASUS nor Flipkart revealed much about this smartphone, however, thanks to a leak, we now know what kind of hardware will this smartphone come packed with.

Specifications of the ASUS ZenFone Max Pro M1 have surfaced online. And, according to this leak, the ZenFone Max Pro M1 is powered by Snapdragon 636 SoC, which is something that’s already confirmed by ASUS. However, what ASUS didn’t confirm was that this Qualcomm chip will be paired with 6 GB RAM, with the phone having 64 GB of storage on board.

Having said that, we can also expect one more variant of the ZenFone Max Pro M1 from ASUS that will have 4 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage. Anyways though, moving on, the ASUS ZenFone Max Pro M1 will sport a 6-inch FullView display with a body that will be equal to the size of a phone with 5.5-inch traditional display (16:9). Well, while the aspect ratio and resolution of the display are currently unknown, we can expect it to be an 18:9 display boasting 2160 x 1080 pixels.

The ZenFone Max Pro M1 will also feature a dual camera setup at the back which will consist of two 16 MP cameras with Portrait Mode. And, on the front, there will be a single 16 MP snapper that will come with support for Face Unlock.

The smartphone will run Android Oreo out-of-the-box, and, ship with a massive 5000 mAh battery. Well, this isn’t surprising as the ZenFone Max series is known to come packed with large batteries.

ASUS ZenFone Max Pro M1 Specifications [Expected]

CPU: Snapdragon 636

Snapdragon 636 RAM: 4/6 GB

4/6 GB Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo

Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) 18:9 FullView LCD display

6-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) 18:9 FullView LCD display Rear Camera: 16 MP + 16 MP with Portrait Mode and LED flash

16 MP + 16 MP with Portrait Mode and LED flash Front Camera: 16 MP with Soft LED flash

16 MP with Soft LED flash Internal Storage: 32/64 GB

32/64 GB External Storage: Expandable via microSD card (dedicated slot)

Expandable via microSD card (dedicated slot) SIM: Dual SIM

Dual SIM Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, 5 Magnet Speaker with NXP Smart Amp

Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, 5 Magnet Speaker with NXP Smart Amp Battery: 5000 mAh

The ASUS ZenFone Max Pro M1 is going to be launched in India on April 23 and will be sold exclusively through Flipkart. We should know more about its pricing and availability once it goes official in the country.

