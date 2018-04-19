InFocus Vision 3 Pro launched in India with 5.7-inch 18:9 Display, Dual Rear Cameras and 4000 mAh battery

Last year in December, US-based smartphone brand InFocus launched the InFocus Vision 3 smartphone in India with an 18:9 display and a 4000 mAh battery at a price of ₹6999. Now today, the company has launched the InFocus Vision 3 Pro in India that comes with slight improvements over the Vision 3.

The InFocus Vision 3 Pro flaunts a metal uni-body design, and, like the Vision 3, features a 5.7-inch display that has an aspect ratio of 18:9 and a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels. Well, due to a screen with this aspect ratio, InFocus says that they achieved a screen-to-body ratio of 80% on this smartphone.

That said, speaking about the innards, the InFocus Vision 3 Pro comes with MediaTek’s MT6750 octa-core processor that’s clocked at 1.5 GHz and is paired with 4 GB RAM. The smartphone runs Android 7.0 Nougat which could be disappointing for many, and, the company hasn’t shared any plans of rolling out the Oreo update for Vision 3 Pro.

Having said that, the InFocus Vision 3 Pro comes with 64 GB of internal storage, and, features a dual camera setup at the back which is a combination of one 13 MP and one 8 MP camera. The secondary 8 MP camera comes with wide-angle lens that lets you cover more area in a photo. Moreover, the camera also features Portrait Mode with which you can take photos having blurred background.

For selfies and video calls, you get a 13 MP snapper on the front, and, Vision 3 Pro also comes with a camera feature called ‘Dualfie’ that lets you photos with both front and rear camera at the same time. It’s similar to the ‘Bothies’ feature that we have seen on recent Nokia smartphones.

The InFocus Vision 3 Pro comes with a fingerprint scanner at the back, but, it also comes with Face Unlock that unlocks the smartphone using face recognition. Lastly, this smartphone ships with a 4000 mAh battery that keeps the entire package up and running.

Commenting on the launch of the InFocus Vision 3 Pro in India, Dr. Luo Zhongsheng, Global CEO for Sharp and InFocus Mobile, said, “Today, the Indian consumer is street-smart and always on top of the latest trends and technology. While choosing their new smartphone, the consumers look for best-in-class features at a budget price. To cater to this requirement, InFocus has launched the InFocus Vision 3 PRO. Our devices are designed with high-end features and great functionality to cater to the consumers’ budget needs. The Indian consumer can now get the best of both worlds – budget pricing and great features and technology.“

“The Indian market has become extremely important for us in the recent times owing to immense penetration for smartphone adoption and several favorable policies being brought in. The smartphone market has great potential in India with an annual growth rate of 14% registered in 2017. To tap into this opportune moment, InFocus continues to leverage their strengths by way of this new product – InFocus Vision 3 PRO.” Zhongsheng further added.

InFocus Vision 3 Pro Specifications

CPU: 1.5 GHz MediaTek MT6750 octa-core processor

InFocus Vision 3 Pro Price in India and Availability