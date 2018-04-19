Tecno Camon i Sky launched in India is the cheapest smartphone with 18:9 display running Android Oreo

Back in January this year, Tecno Mobile – a smartphone brand of Transsion India – launched the Tecno Camon I smartphone in India with a price tag of ₹8999. Now, three months later, the company has launched yet another smartphone in India, dubbed Tecno Camon i Sky.

The Tecno Camon i Sky is a budget smartphone. It is powered by a quad-core processor that’s clocked at 1.28 GHz and is paired with 2 GB RAM. However, even though this is a budget smartphone, it features a 5.45-inch display that has an aspect ratio of 18:9 and a resolution of 960 x 480 pixels with 2.5D curved glass laid atop.

That’s not it. The Tecno Camon i Sky is also the cheapest smartphone in India that runs Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box. Well, Tecno certainly deserves a pat on its back for selling the smartphone with Android Oreo instead of Nougat.

Moving on, the Tecno Camon i Sky features a 13 MP camera on the back along with an 8 MP camera on the front. It comes with features like Portrait Mode that lets you take photos with blurred background, and Self-Beauty 4.0 that helps you take better selfies by making adjustments to the Indian skin tone.

The Camon i Sky also has a fingerprint scanner on its back, which apart from unlocking the smartphone, can also be used to answer calls, unlock apps, and, take pictures by using it as a shutter button. Lastly, the smartphone packs a 3050 mAh battery which fuels the entire package.

Commenting on the launch of Tecno Camon i Sky in India, Mr. Gaurav Tikoo, Sr. Vice President Marketing, TRANSSION India, said, “The launch of Camon i Sky is pivotal in strengthening our portfolio and ensuring that we have robust offerings at key price points. Camon i Sky will be the flag bearer of superlative camera capabilities. We believe in challenging the norm and creating better experiences whether it is through our products or marketing interventions, the recent Kings XI Punjab association works well as a part of the overall game plan to reach out to the right audience with robust offerings.”

Tecno Camon i Sky Specifications

Tecno Camon i Sky Price in India and Availability