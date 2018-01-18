Since last year, we have been seeing more and more OEMs launching their smartphones with full-screen display and minimal bezels. And, the number of smartphones launched with this kind of design language are going to only increase this year. We have seen this design language not only in the premium segment, but, in budget segment as well. And today, we are seeing yet another budget smartphone launching with bezel-less design – the Tecno Camon I.

The Tecno Camon I features a 5.65-inch Full View display that has a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. Thanks to the screen with this aspect ratio, the phone has smaller bezels and smaller footprint as compared to those smartphones that have the same size display, but with an aspect ratio of 16:9.

As the bezels are smaller, the fingerprint scanner on this smartphone is located at its back. There’s also a 13 MP primary camera at the back with “Quad Flash” and PDAF, and, you get a 13 MP camera on the front as well to fulfill your selfie and video calling needs.

Under the hood, the Tecno Camon I comes with a quad-core processor which is clocked at 1.3 GHz and is laced with 3 GB RAM. The phone boots up to HiOS based on Android 7.0 Nougat and comes with 32 GB of internal storage.

You can choose the Tecno Camon I from three colors – Champagne Gold, Midnight Black, City Blue – and, it packs in a 3050 mAh battery which draws its power from a micro USB port.

Tecno Camon I Specifications

CPU: 1.3 GHz quad-core processor

1.3 GHz quad-core processor RAM: 3 GB

3 GB Operating System: HiOS based on Android 7.0 Nougat

HiOS based on Android 7.0 Nougat Display: 5.65-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) Full View IPS display

5.65-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) Full View IPS display Rear Camera: 13 MP with f/2.0 aperture, 5P Lens, PDAF and Quad LED flash

13 MP with f/2.0 aperture, 5P Lens, PDAF and Quad LED flash Front Camera: 13 MP with f/2.0 aperture, 5P Lens, LED flash and Screen Flash

13 MP with f/2.0 aperture, 5P Lens, LED flash and Screen Flash Internal Storage: 32 GB

32 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via micro SD card

Expandable up to 128 GB via micro SD card SIM: Dual SIM

Dual SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Other: Fingerprint Scanner

Fingerprint Scanner Colors: Champagne Gold, Midnight Black, City Blue

Champagne Gold, Midnight Black, City Blue Battery: 3050 mAh

Tecno Camon I Price in India and Availability