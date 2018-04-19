InFocus Vision 3 Pro Hands-on [Images]

The US-based mobile brand InFocus has launched its budget smartphone in India. The InFocus Vision 3 Pro, priced at Rs 10,999, is a dual camera smartphone and the upper variant of its younger sibling InFocus Vision 3 we saw in the year 2017 end. We got our hands-on with the device, take a look.

InFocus Vision 3 Pro Specifications

Display: 5.7-inch FullVision On-Cell LCD Display, HD+ Resolution (1440 x 720 pixels), 18:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass

Here’s the quick unboxing of the InFocus Vision 3 Pro. The box content offers the handset with a built-in battery, micro USB cable, charger, earphones, a SIM ejector, user manuals and warranty information.

Much like the phones that offer dual cameras such as the Redmi Note 5 Pro, Honor 9 Lite, Honor 7X, the InFocus also concentrates on the dual camera part to offer the Portrait mode or the bokeh effect in the pictures.

The metallic build adds a good impression to its design language, the back is made from sleek aluminum and curves on the edges. More highlights include a screen worth 5.7-inch and it occupies the newer 18:9 aspect ratio. The display has an HD+ resolution (1440 x 720 pixels) covered with a 2.5D curved glass on top.

Furthermore, it packs a large 4,000 mAh battery for a longer run. According to InFocus, the Vision 3 Pro can last for more than 22 days on standby.

Inside, you’ll discover an octa-core MediaTek MT6750 SoC consists of 8x Cortex-A53 cores clocked maximum at 1.5 GHz rate. Moreover, there’s plenty amount of RAM and storage, the 4 GB RAM, and 64 GB storage sounds remarkably great for a phone that costs in sub Rs10,000 price. The internal storage can be expanded up to 128 GB via a microSD card.

On the camera front, you will find a 13 MP + 8 MP dual cameras with single LED flash at the backside alongside a fingerprint scanner right below. The front camera uses a 13 MP sensor for selfies and also works for the face unlock features via Face ID.

The main feature of its cameras is the bokeh effect, wide angle lens (8 MP camera), beauty mode, and Beauty soft selfie light that lights up the screen to provide some light on the face during low light selfies. Just like the InFocus Vision 3, it also supports ‘Dualfie’ mode which lets you take shots from the front camera and the rear camera simultaneously.

The SIM tray supporting 4G LTE network works in hybrid mode, you can put a micro SIM and a nano SIM (or a microSD in place of nano SIM). The SIM tray can be found on the left side while the right side comes with a power key and volume keys. The bottom offers a micro USB port, dual grills (only left grill has loudspeakers).

The Android 7.0 Nougat feels dated now, smartphone manufacturers have already started working with the Oreo, and the Vision 3 Pro is stuck with the version 7.0, not even 7.1.2.

That was all about the InFocus Vision 3 Pro as of now. Give us your thoughts on the InFocus Vision 3 Pro in the comments.