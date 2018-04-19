Honor 10 announced with Kirin 970 SoC, 5.84-inch 19:9 Display and Dual Rear Cameras with AI-based features

We have been hearing about the Honor 10 for quite some time now. And, as promised, Chinese smartphone brand Honor – a subsidiary of Huawei – has today finally taken the wraps off the Honor 10 by announcing it at an event in China.

The Honor 10 is a flagship smartphone, and, it is very much the Huawei P20 that was launched last month at an event in Paris. The Honor 10 looks like the Huawei P20, and, even the underlying hardware is mostly the same as the one we have seen on the P20.

The Honor 10 boasts a 5.84-inch display that has aspect ratio of 19:9 and resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels. Well, this aspect ratio of 19:9 is actually useful as it makes up for the space consumed by the notch up top.

That said, even with a notch and a 19:9 display, the Honor 10 accommodates a home button below the display that houses the fingerprint scanner. This is something that we saw on the Huawei P20 as well.

Moving on to the back, you see a dual camera setup located at top-left corner in horizontal orientation. While the dual camera setup on the Huawei P20 consists of one 12 MP and one 20 Mp camera, the dual camera setup on Honor 10 consists of one 16 MP and one 24 MP snapper.

Well, these cameras come with some AI-based features to help you take photos in various conditions. Besides, there’s also a studio lighting feature which is similar to the one we have seen on the iPhone X. That said, as far as selfies and video calls are concerned, you get a 24 MP camera on the front.

The Honor 10 has a design that’s similar to the Huawei P20, and, the back of the Honor 10 flaunts color scheme that’s similar to the Twilight model of the Huawei P20 Pro – a higher end variant of the P20. It actually looks beautiful.

That said, talking about the innards, the Honor 10 is powered by the Kirin 970 SoC which is laced with 6 GB RAM. The smartphone boots up to EMUI 8.1 out-of-the-box which is based on Android 8.1 Oreo. In terms of storage, you get 64 GB of space on board, but, there’s also a 128 GB variant for those who want more storage.

The Honor 10 comes in four colors – Black, Blue, Purple, Grey – and, ships with a 3400 mAh battery that draws power from a USB Type-C port.

Honor 10 Specifications

CPU: 2.36 GHz Kirin 970 octa-core processor with NPU (Neural Processing Unit)

2.36 GHz Kirin 970 octa-core processor with NPU (Neural Processing Unit) RAM: 6 GB

6 GB GPU: Mali-G72 MP12

Mali-G72 MP12 Operating System: EMUI 8.1 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

EMUI 8.1 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 5.84-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) 19:9 LCD IPS display with 2.5D curved glass and 432 ppi pixel density

5.84-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) 19:9 LCD IPS display with 2.5D curved glass and 432 ppi pixel density Rear Camera: 12 MP RGB (f/1.8 aperture) + 24 MP Monochrome with PDAF, Ultra Snapshot, Portrait Lighting, AR Photos, Portrait Mode and LED flash

12 MP RGB (f/1.8 aperture) + 24 MP Monochrome with PDAF, Ultra Snapshot, Portrait Lighting, AR Photos, Portrait Mode and LED flash Front Camera: 24 MP camera with f/2.0 aperture

24 MP camera with f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage: 64/128 GB

64/128 GB SIM: Dual SIM

Dual SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, NFC, USB Type-C 2.0 port, 3.5 mm headphone jack

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, NFC, USB Type-C 2.0 port, 3.5 mm headphone jack Other: Fingerprint Scanner, AK4376A 32-bit DAC, Huawei Histen, aptX HD Audio

Fingerprint Scanner, AK4376A 32-bit DAC, Huawei Histen, aptX HD Audio Colors: Black, Blue, Purple, Grey

Black, Blue, Purple, Grey Battery: 3400 mAh with 5V/4.5A Fast Charging

Honor 10 Price and Availability

Price of 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant: ¥2599 (around $414/₹27,221)

¥2599 (around $414/₹27,221) Price of 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant: ¥2999 (around $477/₹31,411)

¥2999 (around $477/₹31,411) Availability: Goes on sale in China from April 27. No word on availability in other markets, but could be launched for global markets at an event in London on May 15

Source