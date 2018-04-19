Honor MagicBook goes official with 14-inch display, Intel 8th-gen processor and 8 GB RAM

Chinese smartphone brand Honor – a subsidiary of Huawei – today launched its flagship Honor 10 smartphone at an event in China. However, the Honor 10 is not the only product that this Huawei sub-brand launched in China. Alongside the Honor 10, the company also launched a laptop called Honor MagicBook.

The name of this Honor laptop sounds similar to Apple’s MacBook, but that’s not the only thing that’s reminiscent of Apple’s MacBook, as the Honor MagicBook has a design that’s similar to the MacBook as well.

The Honor MagicBook weighs 1.47 kg and has a dimension of 323 mm x 221 mm x 15.8 mm. The MagicBook is a Windows laptop that’s powered by Intel’s 8th-gen processor. However, this laptop comes in two variants – one is powered by Core i5 and the other is powered by Core i7. Both of which are further paired with 8 GB of RAM with 256 GB of storage on board.

That said, as far as the graphics department is concerned, you get NVIDIA’s GeForce MX150 at your disposal that has 2 GB of DDR5 memory. Besides, there’s also Intel’s UHD 620 Graphics on board.

The Honor MagicBook is made up of aluminium alloy, and, features a 14-inch display that has an aspect ratio of 16:9, resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels, and, brightness of 250 nits with a contrast of 800:1. The keyboard on the MagicBook is back-lit, which means you shouldn’t have much problem typing emails or long thesis at night or in low-light conditions.

That said, the Honor MagicBook also comes with a fingerprint scanner that allows users to unlock the laptop using fingerprint authentication. This eliminates the need to type in passwords every time you want to log in.

The Honor MagicBook comes in three colors – Silver, Grey, Violet – and packs a 57.4 Wh battery which Honor says can offer around 12 hours of backup.

Honor MagicBook Specifications

CPU: Intel 8th generation Core i5-8250U/Core i7-8550U quad-core processor

8 GB LPDDR3 clocked at 2133 MHz GPU: Intel UHD 620 Graphics, NVIDIA GeForce MX150 (2 GB DDR5)

Windows 10 Home Display: 14-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS display with 16:9 aspect ratio, 250 nits brightness, 800:1 contrast

1 MP Internal Storage: 256 GB SSD SATA

2×2 MIMO Wi-Fi, 1x USB Type-C, 1x USB 3.0 Type-A, 1x USB 2.0 Type-A, 1x HDMI, 3.5 mm headphone jack Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Dolby Atmos Surround Sound, 4 Speakers, Spill-resistant Back-lit Keyboard

Violet, Silver, Grey Battery: 57.4 Wh Li-Poly

Honor MagicBook Price and Availability

Price of 8 GB RAM + Core i5-8250U variant: ¥4999 (around $796/₹52,392)

¥4999 (around $796/₹52,392) Price of 8 GB RAM + Core i7-8550U variant: ¥5699 (around $907/₹59,722)

¥5699 (around $907/₹59,722) Availability: Goes on sale in China from April 23. No word on availability in other markets

