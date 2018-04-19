Smartron t.phone P Gold Edition launched in India

Sachin Tendulkar backed Indian technology brand Smartron launched the Smartron t.Phone P in India back in January this year. Now today, the company has launched a gold colored variant of this smartphone in India, called Smartron t.Phone P Gold Edition.

Smartron has teamed up with Bappi Lahiri for the launch of this Gold Edition of the t.Phone P. The company is even promoting this Gold Edition t.Phone P with a “Sona Kahan Hai” campaign on social media.

As a part of this campaign, Smartron created a series of videos that highlight Lahiri’s need for gold. Smartron says that this campaign reached out to more than 1.5 Million people, and through this campaign, people had a chance to win the Gold Edition t.Phone P.

That said, as far as the specifications are concerned, they remain unchanged from the regular variant.

Smartron t.phone P Gold Edition Specifications

CPU: Up to 1.4 GHz Snapdragon 435 octa-core processor

Smartron t.phone P Gold Edition Price in India and Availability

Price: ₹7999

₹7999 Availability: Goes on sale through Flipkart from April 23

You can check out Smartron t.Phone P review if you are interested in buying it.