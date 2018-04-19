Smartron t.phone P Gold Edition launched in India
Sachin Tendulkar backed Indian technology brand Smartron launched the Smartron t.Phone P in India back in January this year. Now today, the company has launched a gold colored variant of this smartphone in India, called Smartron t.Phone P Gold Edition.
Smartron has teamed up with Bappi Lahiri for the launch of this Gold Edition of the t.Phone P. The company is even promoting this Gold Edition t.Phone P with a “Sona Kahan Hai” campaign on social media.
As a part of this campaign, Smartron created a series of videos that highlight Lahiri’s need for gold. Smartron says that this campaign reached out to more than 1.5 Million people, and through this campaign, people had a chance to win the Gold Edition t.Phone P.
That said, as far as the specifications are concerned, they remain unchanged from the regular variant.
Smartron t.phone P Gold Edition Specifications
- CPU: Up to 1.4 GHz Snapdragon 435 octa-core processor
- RAM: 3 GB
- GPU: Adreno 505
- Operating System: Android 7.1.1 Nougat
- Display: 5.2-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS display
- Rear Camera: 13 MP with LED flash
- Front Camera: 5 MP
- Internal Storage: 32 GB (and 1 Terabyte of cloud storage)
- External Storage: Expandable via microSD card
- SIM: Dual Hybrid SIM
- Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB, USB OTG
- Other: Fingerprint Scanner
- Battery: 5000 mAh
Smartron t.phone P Gold Edition Price in India and Availability
- Price: ₹7999
- Availability: Goes on sale through Flipkart from April 23
You can check out Smartron t.Phone P review if you are interested in buying it.
