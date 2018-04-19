Mobile Phones / Tablets

Smartron t.phone P Gold Edition launched in India

By Sagar Bakre
0

Sachin Tendulkar backed Indian technology brand Smartron launched the Smartron t.Phone P in India back in January this year. Now today, the company has launched a gold colored variant of this smartphone in India, called Smartron t.Phone P Gold Edition.

smartron-tphone-p-gold-1-e1524142556583

Smartron has teamed up with Bappi Lahiri for the launch of this Gold Edition of the t.Phone P. The company is even promoting this Gold Edition t.Phone P with a “Sona Kahan Hai” campaign on social media.

As a part of this campaign, Smartron created a series of videos that highlight Lahiri’s need for gold. Smartron says that this campaign reached out to more than 1.5 Million people, and through this campaign, people had a chance to win the Gold Edition t.Phone P.

That said, as far as the specifications are concerned, they remain unchanged from the regular variant.

Smartron t.phone P Gold Edition Specifications

  • CPU: Up to 1.4 GHz Snapdragon 435 octa-core processor
  • RAM: 3 GB
  • GPU: Adreno 505
  • Operating System: Android 7.1.1 Nougat
  • Display: 5.2-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS display
  • Rear Camera: 13 MP with LED flash
  • Front Camera: 5 MP
  • Internal Storage: 32 GB (and 1 Terabyte of cloud storage)
  • External Storage: Expandable via microSD card
  • SIM: Dual Hybrid SIM
  • Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB, USB OTG
  • Other: Fingerprint Scanner
  • Battery: 5000 mAh

Smartron t.phone P Gold Edition Price in India and Availability

  • Price: ₹7999
  • Availability: Goes on sale through Flipkart from April 23

You can check out Smartron t.Phone P review if you are interested in buying it.

