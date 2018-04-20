Moto G6, G6 Play and G6 Plus go official with 18:9 displays and Android 8.0 Oreo

We have been hearing about the Moto G6 series smartphones since the past few weeks now. Earlier this month, Motorola sent out invites for an event in Brazil where the company was expected to take wraps off its Moto G6 series. Well, that’s just happened. Motorola has finally announced its Moto G6 series of smartphones that includes the Moto G6, Moto G6 Play, and, the Moto G6 Plus. Let’s take a look at each one of them.

Motorola Moto G6

Smartphones since last year have been coming with displays that have an aspect ratio of 18:9. Well, Motorola too has jumped on to this bandwagon now, as all three of these smartphones in the Moto G6 Series feature 18:9 display.

Talking about the Moto G6, it features a 5.7-inch display that has a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. Thanks to this display, the bezels on the Moto G6 are small. However, there still is a fingerprint scanner at the bottom of the display which comes with One Button Navigation that allows navigating through the phone using different gestures. Besides, the fingerprint scanner also comes with Moto Key that lets you access your computer and favorite websites by just placing your finger on the scanner.

That said, the Moto G6 is powered by 1.8 GHz Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor that’s paired with 3 or 4 GB RAM. The 3 GB RAM variant comes with 32 GB of storage whereas the 4 GB RAM variant comes with 64 GB of storage.

The Moto G6 flaunts a 3D glass body and features dual camera setup at the back which consists of one 12 MP and one 5 MP camera that lets you take “studio-quality” portrait shots. That said, for selfies and video calls, there’s an 8 MP single snapper on the front.

The Moto G6 comes in four colors – Deep Indigo, Black, Blush, Silver – and packs a 3000 mAh battery that draws power from a USB Type-C port.

Motorola Moto G6 Play

The Moto G6 Play lowest-end smartphone of the Moto G6 series. It is powered by Snapdragon 427 quad-core processor that’s clocked at 1.4 GHz and is paired with 2 or 3 GB RAM that come with 16 GB and 32 GB internal storage respectively.

The Moto G6 Play features a 5.7-inch 18:9 display, however, it has a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixel resolution instead of the 2160 x 1080 on Moto G6 and Moto G6 Plus. That said, the smartphone looks similar to the Moto G6 and has smaller bezels. However, the fingerprint scanner that was below the display on the Moto G6 is now moved on to the back.

The fingerprint scanner on the Moto G6 Play is located at the back below the camera. It also has Motorola’s “bat-wing” logo on it which looks cool. That said, like the Moto G6, the fingerprint scanner on the Moto G6 Play also comes with the Moto Key feature.

Having said that, the Moto G6 Play is the only smartphone in the Moto G6 series that feature a single camera at the back. It sports a single 13 MP camera at the back that has f/2.0 aperture, and on the front, there’s a 5 MP camera.

Moreover, unlike the Moto G6 that flaunts 3G glass back, the Moto G6 Play features polymer glass. That said, the biggest highlight of the Moto G6 Play is its huge 4000 mAh battery that Motorola says can offer up to 36 hours of battery life.

Motorola Moto G6 Plus

The Moto G6 Plus is the most powerful phone in the Moto G6 series. It is powered by Snapdragon 630 octa-core processor which is clocked at 2.2 GHz and is laced with 4 or 6 GB RAM. Both these RAM variants come with 64 GB of internal storage.

The Moto G6 Plus looks like the other phones in the Moto G6 series and flaunts a 3D glass back. The smartphone has a 5.9-inch 18:9 display with 2160 x 1080 pixel resolution, and, below this display is a fingerprint scanner which comes with support for Moto Key.

At the back, you have a dual camera setup which is a combination of one 12 MP and one 5 MP camera, and, it comes with features like text scanning and landmark and object recognition along with Portrait Mode. These features are also found on the Moto G6. Having said that, there’s also a single 8 MP camera on the front.

Lastly, keeping this entire package up and running is a 3200 mAh battery.

Motorola Moto G6 Specifications

CPU: 1.8 GHz Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor

1.8 GHz Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor RAM: 3/4 GB

3/4 GB Operating System: Android 8.0 Oreo

Android 8.0 Oreo Display: 5.7-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) Max Vision IPS display with 18:9 aspect ratio, Gorilla Glass 3 and Moto Display

5.7-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) Max Vision IPS display with 18:9 aspect ratio, Gorilla Glass 3 and Moto Display Rear Camera: 12 MP + 5 MP with f/1.8 aperture, Portrait Mode and LED flash

12 MP + 5 MP with f/1.8 aperture, Portrait Mode and LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP with Group Selfie Mode, Beauty Mode and LED flash

8 MP with Group Selfie Mode, Beauty Mode and LED flash Internal Storage: 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM)

32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM) External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual SIM (depending on market)

Dual SIM (depending on market) Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Moto Key, Dolby Audio, Front-facing speaker, Moto Voice, Moto Actions, p2i water-repellent coating

Fingerprint Scanner, Moto Key, Dolby Audio, Front-facing speaker, Moto Voice, Moto Actions, p2i water-repellent coating Colors: Deep Indigo, Black, Blush, Silver

Deep Indigo, Black, Blush, Silver Battery: 3000 mAh with Turbo Charging

Motorola Moto G6 Price and Availability

Price: Starts at $249 (around ₹16,439)

Starts at $249 (around ₹16,439) Availability: Available for purchase in Brazil. Goes on sale next week in Mexico. Will be launched in Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and North America in the coming months

Motorola Moto G6 Play Specifications

CPU: 1.4 GHz Snapdragon 427 quad-core processor

1.4 GHz Snapdragon 427 quad-core processor RAM: 2/3 GB

2/3 GB Operating System: Android 8.0 Oreo

Android 8.0 Oreo Display: 5.7-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) Max Vision IPS display with 18:9 aspect ratio, Gorilla Glass 3 and Moto Display

5.7-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) Max Vision IPS display with 18:9 aspect ratio, Gorilla Glass 3 and Moto Display Rear Camera: 12 MP with f/2.0 aperture, PDAF and LED flash

12 MP with f/2.0 aperture, PDAF and LED flash Front Camera: 5 MP with Beauty Mode and LED flash

5 MP with Beauty Mode and LED flash Internal Storage: 16 GB (with 2 GB RAM), 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM)

16 GB (with 2 GB RAM), 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM) External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card SIM: Single SIM

Single SIM Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Moto Key, Dolby Audio, Front-facing speaker, Moto Voice, Moto Actions, p2i water-repellent coating

Fingerprint Scanner, Moto Key, Dolby Audio, Front-facing speaker, Moto Voice, Moto Actions, p2i water-repellent coating Colors: Deep Indigo, Flash Gray

Deep Indigo, Flash Gray Battery: 4000 mAh with 10W Fast Charging

Motorola Moto G6 Play Price and Availability

Price: Starts at $199 (around ₹13,138)

Starts at $199 (around ₹13,138) Availability: Available for purchase in Brazil. Goes on sale next week in Mexico. Will be launched in Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and North America in the coming months

Motorola Moto G6 Plus Specifications

CPU: 2.2 GHz Snapdragon 630 octa-core processor

2.2 GHz Snapdragon 630 octa-core processor RAM: 4/6 GB

4/6 GB Operating System: Android 8.0 Oreo

Android 8.0 Oreo Display: 5.9-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) Max Vision IPS display with 18:9 aspect ratio, Gorilla Glass 3 and Moto Display

5.9-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) Max Vision IPS display with 18:9 aspect ratio, Gorilla Glass 3 and Moto Display Rear Camera: 12 MP + 5 MP with f/1.7 aperture, Portrait Mode, 4K Ultra HD video recording and LED flash

12 MP + 5 MP with f/1.7 aperture, Portrait Mode, 4K Ultra HD video recording and LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP with Beauty Mode and LED flash

8 MP with Beauty Mode and LED flash Internal Storage: 64 GB

64 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual SIM (depending on market)

Dual SIM (depending on market) Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, NFC, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, NFC, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Moto Key, Dolby Audio, Front-facing speaker, Moto Voice, Moto Actions, p2i water-repellent coating

Fingerprint Scanner, Moto Key, Dolby Audio, Front-facing speaker, Moto Voice, Moto Actions, p2i water-repellent coating Colors: Deep Indigo, Nimbus

Deep Indigo, Nimbus Battery: 3200 mAh with Turbo Charging

Motorola Moto G6 Plus Price and Availability