Last month, we came across quite a lot of information regarding Motorola’s Moto G6 series smartphones. We know how these phones look, and, we also know what kind of hardware they would come with. Now, it’s nothing more than a formality for Motorola to announce these smartphones. Motorola was expected to announce the Moto G6 series on April 3, but that didn’t happen. However, according to the latest information, we might see these phones going official exactly two weeks later, on April 19.

Motorola has started sending out invites (pictured below) for an event that’s scheduled on April 19. This event is held in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The invite doesn’t reveal much, and all it says in English is “save the date” and “helloyou”.

However, it’s worth noting that this greenish background is similar to the wallpaper that we saw on the Moto G6, G6 Plus and G6 Play renders that surfaced last week. Hence, it does make us believe that Motorola is going to launch these Moto G6 series smartphones at its April 19 event.

Having said that, even if Motorola unveils these Moto G6 series smartphones on April 19, it’s unclear whether this launch will be global or will be restricted only to Brazil. Well, even if it’s the latter, we can expect Motorola to bring these smartphones to other countries soon afterwards.

Moto G6 Specifications [Expected]

CPU: Snapdragon 450

RAM: 3/4 GB

Operating System: Android 8.0 Oreo

Display: 5.7-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) IPS display with 18:9 aspect ratio

Rear Camera: 12 MP + 5 MP with LED flash

Front Camera: 16 MP with LED flash

Internal Storage: 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM)

External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card

SIM: Dual SIM

Other: Fingerprint Scanner

Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, FM Radio, NFC, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

Battery: 3000 mAh

Moto G6 Plus Specifications [Expected]

CPU: Snapdragon 630

RAM: 4/6 GB

Operating System: Android 8.0 Oreo

Display: 5.93-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) IPS display with 18:9 aspect ratio

Rear Camera: 12 MP + 5 MP with LED flash

Front Camera: 16 MP with LED flash

Internal Storage: 32 GB (with 4 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 6 GB RAM)

External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card

SIM: Dual SIM

Other: Fingerprint Scanner

Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, FM Radio, NFC, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

Battery: 3200 mAh

Moto G6 Play Specifications [Expected]

CPU: Snapdragon 430

RAM: 2 GB

Operating System: Android 8.0 Oreo

Display: 5.7-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) IPS display with 18:9 aspect ratio

Rear Camera: 12 MP with LED flash

Front Camera: 5 MP with LED flash

Internal Storage: 16

External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card

SIM: Dual SIM

Other: Fingerprint Scanner

Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, FM Radio, NFC, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

Battery: 4000 mAh

