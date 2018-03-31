Moto G6, G6 Play and G6 Plus leak online in all their glory

Back in January this year, we got our first look at the Moto G6, G6 Plus and G6 Play smartphones. Then in February, the Moto G6 and G6 Play popped up on a bechmarking website revealing some of its key specifications. Yesterday, press renders of the Moto G6 and G6 Play surfaced online that showed off both the devices from multiple angles. Well now, the Moto G6, G6 Plus and G6 Play have leaked online in all their glory along with their images while revealing almost all the specifications.

Moto G6

The Moto G6, G6 Plus and G6 Play have been listed online on a Hungarian retailer’s website. The images that have been shared on this website are the ones that we have seen before. According to the listing on this website, the Moto G6 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 450 SoC which is paired with 4 GB RAM.

The smartphone runs Android 8.0 Oreo, and, sports a screen with 18:9 aspect ratio that measures 5.7-inch diagonally and has a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. The Moto G6 has dual cameras at the back – 12 MP + 5 MP – and comes with a 16 MP snapper on the front.

The Moto G6 also has a fingerprint scanner on the front below the display, and, it ships with a 3000 mAh battery which keeps the lights on.

Moto G6 Plus

The Moto G6 Plus looks similar to the Moto G6, and, it is the most powerful smartphone among the lot. It is powered by Snapdragon 630 that’s paired with up to 6 GB RAM. The display resolution on the smartphone remains the same as that of the G6, but, the size has been increased from 5.7 to 5.93-inch.

That said, the camera setup at the back remains the same at 12 MP and 5 MP, and, the front camera too remains the same at 16 MP. Besides, with an increase in display size, the battery size on the G6 Plus has also been bumped up to 3200 mAh.

Moto G6 Play

The Moto G6 Play is the lower-end smartphone amongst all the three smartphones. It is powered by Snapdragon 430 SoC which is coupled with 2 GB RAM. While its design is similar to the G6 and G6 Plus, there’s no fingerprint scanner on the front as it’s seemingly moved to the back of the phone with Motorola bat-wing logo embedded on it.

Moreover, unlike the G6 and G6 Plus, the G6 Play only comes with a single camera at the back. However, while the G6 and G6 Plus come with a 3000 and 3200 mAh battery respectively, the G6 Play comes with a larger 4000 mAh battery. Besides, the 5.7-inch 18:9 display of the G6 Play comes with resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels which is the lowest among the three smartphones.

Moto G6 Specifications [Expected]

CPU: Snapdragon 450

Snapdragon 450 RAM: 3/4 GB

3/4 GB Operating System: Android 8.0 Oreo

Android 8.0 Oreo Display: 5.7-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) IPS display with 18:9 aspect ratio

5.7-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) IPS display with 18:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 12 MP + 5 MP with LED flash

12 MP + 5 MP with LED flash Front Camera: 16 MP with LED flash

16 MP with LED flash Internal Storage: 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM)

32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM) External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual SIM

Dual SIM Other: Fingerprint Scanner

Fingerprint Scanner Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, FM Radio, NFC, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, FM Radio, NFC, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Battery: 3000 mAh

Moto G6 Plus Specifications [Expected]

CPU: Snapdragon 630

Snapdragon 630 RAM: 4/6 GB

4/6 GB Operating System: Android 8.0 Oreo

Android 8.0 Oreo Display: 5.93-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) IPS display with 18:9 aspect ratio

5.93-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) IPS display with 18:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 12 MP + 5 MP with LED flash

12 MP + 5 MP with LED flash Front Camera: 16 MP with LED flash

16 MP with LED flash Internal Storage: 32 GB (with 4 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 6 GB RAM)

32 GB (with 4 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 6 GB RAM) External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual SIM

Dual SIM Other: Fingerprint Scanner

Fingerprint Scanner Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, FM Radio, NFC, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, FM Radio, NFC, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Battery: 3200 mAh

Moto G6 Play Specifications [Expected]

CPU: Snapdragon 430

Snapdragon 430 RAM: 2 GB

2 GB Operating System: Android 8.0 Oreo

Android 8.0 Oreo Display: 5.7-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) IPS display with 18:9 aspect ratio

5.7-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) IPS display with 18:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 12 MP with LED flash

12 MP with LED flash Front Camera: 5 MP with LED flash

5 MP with LED flash Internal Storage: 16

16 External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual SIM

Dual SIM Other: Fingerprint Scanner

Fingerprint Scanner Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, FM Radio, NFC, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, FM Radio, NFC, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Battery: 4000 mAh

There’s no word from Motorola regarding the launch of the Moto G6, G6 Plus and G6 Play. But, if the date on the lockscreen in the images shown above is anything to go by, then we can see Motorola making these smartphones official on April 3.

Source 1, 2, 3 | Via