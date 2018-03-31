VodafoneApple

These iPhones are now compatible with Vodafone VoLTE

More smartphones will receive support for Vodafone VoLTE in the coming months

Telecom operator Vodafone rolled out its VoLTE service in Gujarat back in February this year, and since then, the telco has rolled out its VoLTE service in different circles of the country like Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Maharashtra & GoaRajasthanHaryanaUP West, and more recently in Karnataka. Well, it’s needless to say that to use Vodafone VoLTE, you need to have a VoLTE-enabled handset. Smartphones from popular OEMs like OnePlus, Nokia and Samsung have already received support for Vodafone VoLTE, but, Vodafone VoLTE support for Apple’s iPhones was glaringly unavailable. Well, not anymore, as these iOS-powered devices are too compatible with Vodafone VoLTE now.

Now that iPhones are too compatible with Vodafone VoLTE, Vodafone customers who own an iPhone will be able to enjoy benefits of the VoLTE service like “HD-quality” voice calls, faster call setup times, and, the ability to use 4G data without any interruptions even during a voice call. But, let us remind you that even if your iPhone is now compatible with Vodafone VoLTE, you will still need a Vodafone 4G SIM to get Vodafone VoLTE benefits. In case you are currently using a 2G/3G SIM, you can get it upgraded by visiting your nearest Vodafone store.

List of iPhones compatible with Vodafone VoLTE

  • Apple iPhone 6
  • Apple iPhone 6 Plus
  • Apple iPhone 6s
  • Apple iPhone 6s Plus
  • Apple iPhone 7
  • Apple iPhone 7 Plus
  • Apple iPhone SE
  • Apple iPhone 8
  • Apple iPhone 8 Plus
  • Apple iPhone X

Well, if you don’t own an iPhone, you can click here to check out the entire list of smartphones compatible with Vodafone VoLTE and see if your smartphone supports Vodafone VoLTE.

How to enable Vodafone VoLTE on your smartphone ?

  • Check whether your device is compatible with Vodafone’s VoLTE network (see list here or SMS ‘4G CHECK’ to 199)
  • Make sure your smartphone is running the latest version of the software provided by the smartphone manufacturer
  • Upgrade to a Vodafone 4G SIM if you are currently using a 2G/3G SIM. You can get it upgraded by visiting your nearest Vodafone store.
  • If your smartphone supports VoLTE technology, make sure it’s turned on by going to the Settings > Mobile Data > Mobile Data Options > Enable 4G > Turn on Voice & Data menu on iOS device, or, Settings > Mobile Network > Turn on VoLTE call menu on Android device. That said, the option might be tucked inside a different setting based on which company’s Android smartphone you are using.
  • More importantly, if your smartphone supports Dual SIM, be sure to put the Vodafone 4G SIM inside the first slot if you wish to use Vodafone’s VoLTE services. Also, don’t forget to set the Network Type to Auto by going to the Settings > SIM Networks > Preferred Network Type > 4G/3G/2G menu. Again, the location of the option would vary based on the smartphone.
Hemdutt
Hemdutt

No volte on iPhone 6s plus
Please tell if any special setting required

Imran Soorya
Imran Soorya

I doubt iOS 11.3 has volte support for Vodafone India as no such info is mentioned in the software update details. However it mentions VoLTE support for Vodafone contract customers in the UK

V B
V B

Not working on my iPhone 6s. I’m on the latest iOS 11.3. Also received new carrier settings 2 days ago. When I make a call, the signal switches from 4g to 3G.

Shivam
Shivam

Still not able to use volte in iphone 7.

Sagar Bakre
Sagar Bakre

Are you having a 4G SIM? See if there’s a software update available that you haven’t installed yet.

Imran Soorya
Imran Soorya

Of course we have 4g sim installed and the latest iOS 11.3 too. Have u got any confirmation from anywhere that this iOS update support Vodafone VoLTE in India?

Sagar Bakre
Sagar Bakre

We have got this list from Vodafone itself. We will get in touch with Vodafone and try to get a clarification on this as we have been getting complaints from other iPhone users as well about the unavailability of VoLTE.

