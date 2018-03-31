These iPhones are now compatible with Vodafone VoLTE

Telecom operator Vodafone rolled out its VoLTE service in Gujarat back in February this year, and since then, the telco has rolled out its VoLTE service in different circles of the country like Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Maharashtra & Goa, Rajasthan, Haryana, UP West, and more recently in Karnataka. Well, it’s needless to say that to use Vodafone VoLTE, you need to have a VoLTE-enabled handset. Smartphones from popular OEMs like OnePlus, Nokia and Samsung have already received support for Vodafone VoLTE, but, Vodafone VoLTE support for Apple’s iPhones was glaringly unavailable. Well, not anymore, as these iOS-powered devices are too compatible with Vodafone VoLTE now.

Now that iPhones are too compatible with Vodafone VoLTE, Vodafone customers who own an iPhone will be able to enjoy benefits of the VoLTE service like “HD-quality” voice calls, faster call setup times, and, the ability to use 4G data without any interruptions even during a voice call. But, let us remind you that even if your iPhone is now compatible with Vodafone VoLTE, you will still need a Vodafone 4G SIM to get Vodafone VoLTE benefits. In case you are currently using a 2G/3G SIM, you can get it upgraded by visiting your nearest Vodafone store.

List of iPhones compatible with Vodafone VoLTE

Apple iPhone 6

Apple iPhone 6 Plus

Apple iPhone 6s

Apple iPhone 6s Plus

Apple iPhone 7

Apple iPhone 7 Plus

Apple iPhone SE

Apple iPhone 8

Apple iPhone 8 Plus

Apple iPhone X

Well, if you don’t own an iPhone, you can click here to check out the entire list of smartphones compatible with Vodafone VoLTE and see if your smartphone supports Vodafone VoLTE.

How to enable Vodafone VoLTE on your smartphone ?