Honor announcing a new phone on May 15 with AI-based features, could be the Honor 10

Huawei sub-brand Honor has announced two smartphones this year, the Honor 7C and the Honor 7A. However, both these smartphones were announced in China and are already available for purchase in the country. Well now, Honor is set to announce one more smartphone next month, on May 15, and that could be the Honor 10.

Honor has sent out press invites (pictured above) to the media for a launch event set on May 15 in London. The invite shows the famous London Eye inside the outline of a phone. Well, this invite neither reveals the name of the phone that’s launching on May 15, nor does it reveal any other information about this phone, except that it might come with some AI-based features.

The invite has text that says “Beauty in AI”. Well, this could be some camera feature that would let users take some great photos with the help of a Beauty Mode that would rely on AI (Artificial Intelligence, for the uninitiated).

If you follow the smartphone industry closely, you must be very well aware that AI has been the buzzword lately, and something that many smartphone companies are leveraging upon for marketing their devices by saying that certain features in their smartphones make use of AI.

Well, the fact that this smartphone too is coming with AI-based features leads us to believe that this could be the Honor 10 that Honor is going to announced on May 15. After all, the P20 and P20 that were recently announced by Honor’s parent company Huawei too come with such features. In fact, don’t be surprised if you see some similar features making their way to the Honor 10 (or whatever else this smartphone ends up being called).

At this moment, there isn’t much known about the Honor 10, but you can expect features like 18:9 display and dual rear cameras in tow.

