Moto E5, E5 Play and E5 Plus go official with Android 8.0 Oreo and Front-Ported Speakers

Lenovo-owned Motorola at an event in Brazil announced its Moto G6 series that includes the Moto G6, Moto G6 Play, and, the Moto G6 Plus. However, these aren’t the only smartphones that Motorola announced. Alongside the Moto G6 series, Motorola also announced the Moto E5 series that includes Moto E5, Moto E5 Play and Moto E5 Plus.

Motorola Moto E5

The Moto E5 is successor to last year’s Moto E4, and, is the first smartphone in the Moto E series that features 18:9 display. It sports a 5.7-inch IPS LCD display that has a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 425 SoC which is paired with 2 GB RAM.

The Moto E5 has a rounded glass front and a curved back which makes it easier to hold with one hand. At the back, there’s a 13 MP camera, and on the front, you have a 5 MP camera. The Moto E5 also features a fingerprint scanner at the back below the camera module that has Motorola’s “bat-wing” logo embedded. Similar to what we saw on the Moto G6 Play.

That said, the Moto E5 comes with 16 GB of internal storage with the option to expand it up to 128 GB via microSD card. The smartphone is offered in Flash Gray and Fine Gold colors, and it comes packed with a 4000 mAh battery that Motorola says can go a “full day on a single charge”.

Motorola Moto E5 Play

The Moto E5 Play is the smallest smartphone in the Moto E5 series. It features a 5.2-inch display that has a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 16:9 as opposed to 18:9 on Moto E5 and Moto E5 Plus.

The E5 Play comes in two variants – one which is powered by Snapdragon 425 SoC, and the other that’s powered by Snapdragon 427 SoC – both of which are coupled with 2 GB RAM with 16 GB of storage on board.

For photography, the Moto E5 Play sports an 8 MP camera at the back along with a 5 MP snapper on the front. The smartphone also comes with a fingerprint scanner at the back that has the Motorola logo on it.

Having said that, the Moto E5 Play not only features the smallest screen in the Moto E5 series, but, the battery that is ships with is also the smallest – 2800 mAh to be precise.

Moto E5 Plus

While the Moto E5 Play is the smallest smartphone in the Moto E5 series, the Moto E5 Plus is the largest. It flaunts an arched back with reflective wave pattern and boasts a 6-inch 18:9 display having 1440 x 720 pixel resolution.

That said, the Moto E5 Plus is not only the largest smartphone in the Moto E5 series, but is also the most powerful, as it comes with Snapdragon 435 SoC under the hood which is mated to 3 GB RAM.

For photography, the smartphone sports a 12 MP camera on its back and an 8 MP camera on the front. It has 32 GB of internal storage, but you can expand the storage anytime you want via microSD card up to 128 GB.

The Moto E5 Plus also has a fingerprint scanner at the back, and, it packs a massive 5000 mAh battery, which according to Motorola, can offer 1.5 days of battery life on a single charge.

Lastly, all three of these smartphones feature a front-ported speaker and run Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box.

Motorola Moto E5 Specifications

CPU: 1.4 GHz Snapdragon 425 quad-core processor

1.4 GHz Snapdragon 425 quad-core processor RAM: 2 GB

2 GB Operating System: Android 8.0 Oreo

Android 8.0 Oreo Display: 5.7-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) Max Vision IPS display with 18:9 aspect ratio and Moto Display

5.7-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) Max Vision IPS display with 18:9 aspect ratio and Moto Display Rear Camera: 13 MP with f/2.0 aperture, PDAF and LED flash

13 MP with f/2.0 aperture, PDAF and LED flash Front Camera: 5 MP with Selfie Flash

5 MP with Selfie Flash Internal Storage: 16 GB

16 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual SIM (depending on market)

Dual SIM (depending on market) Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, NFC, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, NFC, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Front-ported speaker, Moto Voice, Moto Actions

Fingerprint Scanner, Front-ported speaker, Moto Voice, Moto Actions Colors: Flash Gray, Fine Gold

Flash Gray, Fine Gold Battery: 4000 mAh with 10W Fast Charging

Motorola Moto E5 Price and Availability

Price: €149 (around ₹12,132)

€149 (around ₹12,132) Availability: Coming to various countries in Asia Pacific, Europe and Latin America in the coming months

Motorola Moto E5 Play Specifications

CPU: 1.4 GHz Snapdragon 425/427 quad-core processor

1.4 GHz Snapdragon 425/427 quad-core processor RAM: 2 GB

2 GB Operating System: Android 8.0 Oreo

Android 8.0 Oreo Display: 5.2-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS display with 16:9 aspect ratio and Moto Display

5.2-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS display with 16:9 aspect ratio and Moto Display Rear Camera: 8 MP with f/2.0 aperture, PDAF and LED flash

8 MP with f/2.0 aperture, PDAF and LED flash Front Camera: 5 MP with Selfie Flash

5 MP with Selfie Flash Internal Storage: 16 GB

16 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card SIM: Single SIM

Single SIM Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Front-ported speaker, Moto Voice, Moto Actions, pi2 water-repellent coating

Fingerprint Scanner, Front-ported speaker, Moto Voice, Moto Actions, pi2 water-repellent coating Colors: Black, Dark Blue, Flash Gray

Black, Dark Blue, Flash Gray Battery: 2800 mAh with 10W Fast Charging

Motorola Moto E5 Play Price and Availability

Price: To be announced

To be announced Availability: Launching in North America in the coming months

Motorola Moto E5 Plus Specifications

CPU: Snapdragon 435 octa-core processor

Snapdragon 435 octa-core processor RAM: 3 GB

3 GB Operating System: Android 8.0 Oreo

Android 8.0 Oreo Display: 6-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) Max Vision IPS display with 18:9 aspect ratio and Moto Display

6-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) Max Vision IPS display with 18:9 aspect ratio and Moto Display Rear Camera: 12 MP with f/2.0 aperture, PDAF and LED flash

12 MP with f/2.0 aperture, PDAF and LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP with f/2.2 aperture and Selfie Flash

8 MP with f/2.2 aperture and Selfie Flash Internal Storage: 32 GB

32 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card SIM: Single SIM

Single SIM Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Front-ported speaker, Moto Voice, Moto Actions

Fingerprint Scanner, Front-ported speaker, Moto Voice, Moto Actions Colors: Black, Flash Gray, Mineral Blue, Fine Gold

Black, Flash Gray, Mineral Blue, Fine Gold Battery: 5000 mAh with 15W Turbo Charging

Motorola Moto E5 Plus Price and Availability