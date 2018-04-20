Vivo V9 Youth with 6.3-inch 19:9 Notched Display, Dual Rear Cameras and Android Oreo launched in India

Little under a month ago, Chinese smartphone brand Vivo launched its mid-range Vivo V9 smartphone in India. The smartphone came with a notch up top and looked very much like the iPhone X. Now today, the company has launched yet another smartphone with a notch in India. It’s called the Vivo V9 Youth.

The Vivo V9 Youth is a watered down version of the V9 with a similar design language. The smartphone boasts a 6.3-inch 19:9 display that has a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels. There’s also a notch up top which makes it look like the iPhone X. However the back of the Vivo V9 Youth is also reminiscent of the iPhone X – thanks to the dual camera setup located in the top-left corner in vertical orientation.

That dual camera setup is a combination of one 16 MP and one 2 MP camera that lets you take photos with Bokeh Effect (blurred background), and, there’s also a single 16 MP camera on the front which features AI Face Beauty Mode.

Under the hood, the Vivo V9 Youth comes with Snapdragon 450 SoC which is laced with 4 GB RAM. The smartphone runs Funtouch OS 4.0 which is based on Android 8.1 Oreo. The V9 Youth also comes with a feature called Game Mode that provides distraction-free, uninterrupted gaming experience by preventing message, call and other notifications.

Furthermore, the Vivo V9 Youth also comes with a picture-in-picture mode for gaming that lets you play games in split-screen (multi-window). Besides, the smartphone also comes with a special Gaming Keyboard which makes in-game chatting easier by not taking up the whole screen space.

The Vivo V9 Youth has a fingerprint scanner on its back, but, it also comes with AI Face Access technology that unlocks the smartphone using face recognition. Lastly, the smartphone ships with a 3260 mAh battery that fuels the entire package.

Commenting on the launch of the Vivo V9 Youth in India, Kenny Zeng, CMO, Vivo India, said, “At Vivo, we are continually pushing norms to make cutting edge technology available to everyone at a competitive price. With the launch of the Vivo V9 Youth, we are bringing the best features of our flagship V9 in a new avatar for our young and modern consumers. Packed with a host of cutting-edge features, the Vivo V9 Youth is the perfect smartphone for consumers who want a holistic and powerful smartphone experience at a competitive price.”

Vivo V9 Youth Specifications

CPU: Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor

Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor RAM: 4 GB

4 GB GPU: Adreno 506

Adreno 506 Operating System: Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.3-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) FullView 2.0 IPS LCD Display with 2.5D curved glass and 19:9 aspect ratio

6.3-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) FullView 2.0 IPS LCD Display with 2.5D curved glass and 19:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 16 MP + 2 MP with Bokeh Mode and LED flash

16 MP + 2 MP with Bokeh Mode and LED flash Front Camera: 16 MP with AI Face Beauty Mode

16 MP with AI Face Beauty Mode Internal Storage: 32 GB

32 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack Other: AI Face Access (Face Unlock), Fingerprint Scanner

AI Face Access (Face Unlock), Fingerprint Scanner Colors: Black, Gold

Black, Gold Battery: 3260 mAh

Vivo V9 Youth Price in India and Availability