Nubia Red Magic gaming smartphone with Snapdragon 835 SoC, RGB LED Lights and Air Cooling goes official

Razer – a company known for gaming laptops, keyboards and mice – launched its very first smartphone last year called Razer Phone. The Razer Phone is a gaming smartphone aimed at mobile gamers. Well soon after the launch of Razer Phone, we are seeing a market for gaming smartphones. Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi announced its Black Shark gaming smartphone exactly a week ago, and now Nubia, yet another Chinese smartphone brand, has launched a gaming smartphone that’s called Nubia Red Magic.

The Nubia Red Magic is a looker. One glance at it, and you will be able to tell it’s a gaming smartphone. It is made out of anodized aluminium and has four grilles at the back. Well, these aren’t speakers. Three of these are actually vents for heat dissipation, and the fourth one is a dummy, to maintain the look you know.

While Xiaomi’s Black Shark relies on liquid cooling, Nubia’s Red Magic relies on air cooling, and that’s what those vents are for. Having said that, the smartphone also comes coated with three layers of graphite that improve heat dissipation by 117%.

That being said, another element that adds to the looks of this gaming smartphone is the glowing strip of RGB LED lights on the back of this phone. I mean just look at it. And, what’s much more interesting about it is that you can customize it to your liking.

Moving on, the Nubia Red Magic sports a 6-inch 18:9 display, but it has a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels, and, it also doesn’t come with the 120 Hz refresh rate that’s found on the Razer Phone. However, it has a pixel density of 403 ppi, and most of the users may not have much complaints about the display.

Having said that, talking about the innards, the Nubia Red Magic is powered by Snapdragon 835 SoC which is Qualcomm’s flagship chip from last year. Well, this is actually a bummer considering the fact that Snapdragon 845 SoC is already out, and something that the Black Shark launched last week also comes with. However, the Snapdragon 835 SoC isn’t a slouch either, and should suffice most users, especially because Nubia has thrown in up to 8 GB of RAM in to the mix.

The Nubia Red Magic comes in 6 GB and 8 GB RAM variants. The 6 GB RAM variant comes with 64 GB of internal storage whereas the 8 GB RAM variant comes with 128 GB of internal storage. Besides, the smartphone also comes with a slider at the top on its right side. Well, this slider isn’t for adjusting sound settings, but is to enable Gaming Mode for better gaming performance, and you can also choose to block message and call notifications if you don’t want interruptions while gaming.

Also, as far as photography is concerned, the Red Magic comes with a 24 MP camera at the back and an 8 MP camera on the front. The smartphone comes in two colors – Black and Red – and packs a 3800 mAh battery that keeps this entire package up and running.

Nubia Red Magic Specifications

CPU: 2.45 GHz Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor

2.45 GHz Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor RAM: 6/8 GB

6/8 GB GPU: Adreno 540

Adreno 540 Operating System: Nubia Red Magic OS based on Android 8.1 Oreo

Nubia Red Magic OS based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) display with 18:9 aspect ratio, 403 ppi pixel density

6-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) display with 18:9 aspect ratio, 403 ppi pixel density Rear Camera: 24 MP with f/1.7 aperture, 6P Lens, NeoVision 7.0 with LED flash

24 MP with f/1.7 aperture, 6P Lens, NeoVision 7.0 with LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP with f/2.0 aperture and 3P 76.9-degrees wide-angle lens

8 MP with f/2.0 aperture and 3P 76.9-degrees wide-angle lens Internal Storage: 64 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 8 GB RAM)

64 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 8 GB RAM) SIM: Dual SIM

Dual SIM Connectivity: 4G, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, USB Type-C, USB OTG

4G, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, USB Type-C, USB OTG Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Dedicated Game Button, TAS2555 Chip, DTS Sound, Air Cooling, Glowing RGB LED lights

Fingerprint Scanner, Dedicated Game Button, TAS2555 Chip, DTS Sound, Air Cooling, Glowing RGB LED lights Colors: Black, Red

Black, Red Battery: 3800 mAh

Nubia Red Magic Price and Availability

Price of 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant: ¥2499 (around $397/₹26,230)

¥2499 (around $397/₹26,230) Price of 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant: ¥2999 (around $476/₹31,479)

¥2999 (around $476/₹31,479) Availability: Goes on sale in China from April 26. No word on availability in other markets

