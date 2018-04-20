Panasonic Eluga I7 with 5.45-inch 18:9 display and 4000 mAh battery launched in India

Three days ago, Japanese tech giant Panasonic launched the Panasonic P101 budget smartphone in India that features 18:9 display. Now today, Panasonic has further expanded its portfolio of smartphones with 18:9 display in India with the launch of Panasonic Eluga I7 in the country.

The Panasonic Eluga I7 sports a 5.45-inch 18:9 display that has a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels, and, is covered with 2.5D curved glass atop. While the phone isn’t exactly “bezel-less”, it does have small bezels on the left and right side as compared to the top and bottom.

Under the hood, the Panasonic Eluga I7 comes with MediaTek’s MT6737H quad-core processor which is coupled with 2 GB RAM. The smartphone runs Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box, and will get the company’s AI-based Arbo digital assistant through a software update.

In terms of optics, you get an 8 MP snapper on both the front and the back, and, to store all the photos and videos, you get 16 GB of storage on board that can be expanded up to 128 GB via microSD card. Having said that, the Panasonic Eluga I7 also comes with features like Trusted Face and Trusted Voice Recognition. The former lets you unlock the smartphone with a simple glance, whereas the latter lets you do the same by speaking to the device.

The Panasonic Eluga I7 comes in two colors, supports 4G VoLTE, has a fingerprint scanner on the back, and, ships with a huge 4000 mAh battery that should last you easily for a day on a single charge.

“Panasonic has always been focusing on delivering the ultimate mobile experience. The all new Eluga I7 with Big View display is designed to target the youth who like to keep it handy & stylish, ensuring that the users get a seamless display experience for everything they view on their smartphones. The powerful smartphone comes with 4000mAh battery and 8MP front and rear camera, both with led flash, to capture your best memories.” said Pankaj Rana, Business Head – Mobility Division, Panasonic India.

Panasonic Eluga I7 Specifications

CPU: 1.3 GHz MediaTek MT6737H quad-core processor

1.3 GHz MediaTek MT6737H quad-core processor RAM: 2 GB

2 GB Operating System: Android 7.0 Nougat

Android 7.0 Nougat Display: 5.45-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) Big View IPS display with 18:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass

5.45-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) Big View IPS display with 18:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass Rear Camera: 8 MP with LED flash

8 MP with LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP with LED flash

8 MP with LED flash Internal Storage: 16 GB

16 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual SIM

Dual SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Arbo AI-based Digital Assistant, Trusted Face, Trusted Voice

Fingerprint Scanner, Arbo AI-based Digital Assistant, Trusted Face, Trusted Voice Colors: Black, Blue, Gold

Black, Blue, Gold Battery: 4000 mAh

Panasonic Eluga I7 Price in India and Availability