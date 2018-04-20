Telecom operator Vodafone has been rolling out its VoLTE service across different parts of India since February this year. The telco last week launched its VoLTE service in Punjab circle, and today, it has announced the launch of its VoLTE service in Chennai.

With the launch of VoLTE in Chennai, Vodafone’s VoLTE service now spans across a total of 11 circles that include, Gujarat, Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Maharashtra & Goa, Rajasthan, Haryana, Karnataka, UP West, UP East and Punjab.

Well, with the launch of VoLTE, Vodafone customers in Punjab now get benefits like “HD-quality” voice calls and faster call setup time. However, you need to have a Vodafone 4G SIM and a VoLTE-enabled handset to take advantage of the VoLTE service. You can click here to check out the list of smartphones that are compatible with Vodafone VoLTE.

Commenting on the launch of VoLTE in Chennai, Mr. S. Murali, Business Head Tamil Nadu, Vodafone India, said, “We have been making significant investments to expand, upgrade and modernise our network to ensure that we provide the finest service experience and seamless connectivity to our valued customers. We are delighted that Vodafone is now launching VoLTE services across Chennai. VoLTE is a step further towards enhancing customer experience and enabling our customers in Chennai explore newer possibilities with their smart devices. We plan to expand our VoLTE footprint across Tamil Nadu over the next few months.”

How to enable Vodafone VoLTE on your smartphone ?