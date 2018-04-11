Vodafone VoLTE service launched in Punjab
Last week, telecom operator Vodafone launched its VoLTE service in UP East. Now today, the telco has announced that it has launched its VoLTE service in Punjab as well. With the launch of VoLTE in Punjab, Vodafone now has its VoLTE service spanning across a total of 10 circles, that include Gujarat, Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Maharashtra & Goa, Rajasthan, Haryana, Karnataka and UP West.
The VoLTE service has been rolled out in cities of Punjab like Chandigarh, Mohali, Panchkula, Kharar, Ludhiana, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Patiala, Rajpura, Bathinda, Firozpur, Moga, Hoshiarpur, Pathankot, Batala, Khanna, Phagwara, Abohar, Sangrur, Faridkot, Kot Kapura and Malout.
With the launch of VoLTE service, Vodafone customers in Punjab circle now get benefits like faster call setup time and “HD-quality” voice calls. However, to be able to use VoLTE service, a Vodafone customer needs to have a 4G SIM as well as a VoLTE-enabled handset. You can click here to check out the list of smartphones compatible with Vodafone VoLTE.
Arvind Nevatia, Business Head – Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir, Vodafone India, said, “As a leading telecom services provider in Punjab, we have been making significant investments to expand, upgrade our network and to deploy new technologies, so as to ensure that we provide the finest service experience to our valued customers. We are delighted to announce that Vodafone is the first GSM service provider to launch VoLTE services in Punjab circle including 20 key towns like Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Amritsar, Jalandhar, etc. Vodafone VoLTE is a big step towards further enhancing our customer experience and enabling our customers in Punjab to explore newer possibilities with their smart devices.”
How to enable Vodafone VoLTE on your smartphone ?
- Check whether your device is compatible with Vodafone’s VoLTE network (click here to see the list or SMS ‘4G CHECK’ to 199)
- Make sure your smartphone is running the latest version of the software provided by the smartphone manufacturer
- Upgrade to a Vodafone 4G SIM if you are currently using a 2G/3G SIM. You can get it upgraded by visiting your nearest Vodafone store.
- If your smartphone supports VoLTE technology, make sure it’s turned on by going to the Settings > Mobile Data > Mobile Data Options > Enable 4G > Turn on Voice & Data menu on iOS device, or, Settings > Mobile Network > Turn on VoLTE call menu on Android device. That said, the option might be tucked inside a different setting based on which company’s Android smartphone you are using.
- More importantly, if your smartphone supports Dual SIM, be sure to put the Vodafone 4G SIM inside the first slot if you wish to use Vodafone’s VoLTE services. Also, don’t forget to set the Network Type to Auto by going to the Settings > SIM Networks > Preferred Network Type > 4G/3G/2G menu. Again, the location of the option would vary based on the smartphone.
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!