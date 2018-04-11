Last week, telecom operator Vodafone launched its VoLTE service in UP East. Now today, the telco has announced that it has launched its VoLTE service in Punjab as well. With the launch of VoLTE in Punjab, Vodafone now has its VoLTE service spanning across a total of 10 circles, that include Gujarat, Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Maharashtra & Goa, Rajasthan, Haryana, Karnataka and UP West.

The VoLTE service has been rolled out in cities of Punjab like Chandigarh, Mohali, Panchkula, Kharar, Ludhiana, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Patiala, Rajpura, Bathinda, Firozpur, Moga, Hoshiarpur, Pathankot, Batala, Khanna, Phagwara, Abohar, Sangrur, Faridkot, Kot Kapura and Malout.

With the launch of VoLTE service, Vodafone customers in Punjab circle now get benefits like faster call setup time and “HD-quality” voice calls. However, to be able to use VoLTE service, a Vodafone customer needs to have a 4G SIM as well as a VoLTE-enabled handset. You can click here to check out the list of smartphones compatible with Vodafone VoLTE.

Arvind Nevatia, Business Head – Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir, Vodafone India, said, “As a leading telecom services provider in Punjab, we have been making significant investments to expand, upgrade our network and to deploy new technologies, so as to ensure that we provide the finest service experience to our valued customers. We are delighted to announce that Vodafone is the first GSM service provider to launch VoLTE services in Punjab circle including 20 key towns like Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Amritsar, Jalandhar, etc. Vodafone VoLTE is a big step towards further enhancing our customer experience and enabling our customers in Punjab to explore newer possibilities with their smart devices.”

