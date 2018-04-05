Vodafone VoLTE service launched in UP East

Exactly two weeks ago, telecom operator Vodafone rolled out its VoLTE service in UP West. And now today, the telco has announced that its VoLTE service has been launched in UP East as well. Having said that, Vodafone until now has launched its VoLTE service across circles of Gujarat, Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Maharashtra & Goa, Rajasthan, Haryana, and, Karnataka.

Vodafone says that it has launched the VoLTE service in cities of Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Allahabad and Faizabad, and, around 26,000 towns and villages in the UP East circle. Well, with the launch of VoLTE, Vodafone customers in UP East circle will now be able to enjoy benefits like faster call setup time and “HD-quality” voice calls without having to pay anything extra.

However, it’s worth noting that to be able to use Vodafone VoLTE, you will need a Vodafone 4G SIM inside a VoLTE-enabled handset. You can click here to check out the list of smartphones compatible with Vodafone VoLTE.

Commenting on the launch of Vodafone VoLTE in UP East, Nipun Sharma, Business Head – UP East, Vodafone India, said, “We have been making significant investments to expand, upgrade and modernise our network to ensure that we provide the finest service experience and seamless connectivity to our valued customers. We are delighted that Vodafone is now launching VoLTE services in UP East across 26000+ towns and villages. VoLTE is a step further towards enhancing customer experience and enabling our customers in Uttar Pradesh East to explore newer possibilities with their smart devices.”

How to enable Vodafone VoLTE on your smartphone ?