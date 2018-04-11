Razer’s new Hammerhead BT wireless in-ear headphones announced in India, priced at ₹9,699

Razer’s new Hammerhead BT wireless in-ear headphones announced in India by Kaira Global, the sole distribution house for Razer in India. This Bluetooth-enabled wireless earphones feature the Qualcomm aptX for low-latency, high-quality audio and come with a hefty price tag of ₹9,699.

Starting off with its design, these earphones are made from a premium aluminum (as seen on the flagship smartphones) laced with the tangle-free flat and thin rubber cable. It comes in the Razer’s signature color option – the matte Black and acid Green color.

Packed with a pair of 10 mm dynamic drivers utilizing powerful Neodymium magnets deliver a loud and clean audio experience. The Razer Hammerhead BT wireless in-ear headphones feature a built-in Bluetooth 4.1 connectivity with Qualcomm aptX support.

The Qualcomm aptX codec offers a high-quality sound over Bluetooth connection delivering a better signal-to-noise ratio and lower latency than standard Bluetooth. It comes with a microphone and an in-line remote housing the volume rocker and a power button. It’s compatible with both Android and iOS platform.

According to Razer, the Hammerhead BT provides up to 8 hours of battery life while listening to the music. These Bluetooth headphones are currently priced in India at ₹9,699 available with Kaira Global.