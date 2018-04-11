nubia Z18 mini goes official with 5.7-inch 18:9 display, Snapdragon 660 SoC and Dual Rear Cameras

Late last month, ZTE sub-brand nubia launched the nubia V18 smartphone with 6.01-inch 18:9 display, Snapdragon 625 SoC and 4000 mAh battery. Now today, the company has launched a new smartphone under its Z series, dubbed nubia Z18 mini.

The nubia Z18 mini sports a 5.7-inch display that has an aspect ratio of 18:9 and a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone also boasts a glass-metal design, i.e, 3D glass at the back and aluminium frame around the sides.

The nubai Z18 mini is powered by Snapdragon 660 SoC which is paired with 6 GB RAM and backed by Adreno 512 GPU to handle graphically intensive tasks like gaming and photo/video editing. That said, the smartphone boots up to Android 8.1 Oreo, and, comes in 64 and 128 GB internal storage options.

For photography, the nubia Z18 mini comes with a dual camera setup at the back which consists of one 24 MP and one 5 MP cameras. And, on the front, you get an 8 MP snapper to suffice your selfie and video calling needs.

Lastly, the nubia Z18 mini comes in five different colors, and, ships with a 3450 mAh battery that draws power from a USB Type-C port.

nubia Z18 mini Specifications

CPU: 2.2 GHz Snapdragon 660 AIE octa-core processor

2.2 GHz Snapdragon 660 AIE octa-core processor RAM: 6 GB

6 GB GPU: Adreno 512

Adreno 512 Operating System: nubia UI based on Android 8.1 Oreo

nubia UI based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 5.7-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) display with 18:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass

5.7-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) display with 18:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass Rear Camera: 24 MP (f/1.7 aperture) + 5 MP with dual-tone LED flash

24 MP (f/1.7 aperture) + 5 MP with dual-tone LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP with 80-degree wide-angle lens and f/2.0 aperture

8 MP with 80-degree wide-angle lens and f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage: 64/128 GB

64/128 GB SIM: Dual Nano SIM

Dual Nano SIM Connectivity: 4G, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C

4G, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C Battery: 3450 mAh

nubia Z18 mini Price and Availability

Price of 64 GB storage variant: CNY 1799

CNY 1799 Price of 128 GB storage variant: CNY 2099

CNY 2099 Availability: Goes on sale in China from April 19. No word on availability in other markets

Source