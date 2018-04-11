Apple’s new 9.7-inch iPad with A10 Fusion and Apple Pencil support goes on pre-order in India

At its education-centric event in Chicago last month, Apple announced its new 9.7-inch iPad that comes with support for Apple Pencil. While this new iPad is already available for purchase in several countries like the US, the UK, France and Germany, it is available for pre-orders in India starting today.

This new iPad is powered by the A10 Fusion chip and features a 9.7-inch LED-backlit Multi-Touch IPS Retina Display that has a resolution of 2048 x 1536 pixels. And, like we already said, it comes with Apple Pencil support which would help users edit photos easily while also letting them jot down notes quickly.

That said, the new 9.7-inch iPad runs iOS 11 and comes with features like Dock, Drag-and-Drop, Split View and Slide Over to name a few. Moreover, it also comes with support for AR (Augmented Reality) apps that can be used for both education and fun.

Apple iPad 9.7-inch (2018) Specifications

CPU: A10 Fusion chip with M10 co-processor

A10 Fusion chip with M10 co-processor Operating System: iOS 11

iOS 11 Display: 9.7-inch LED-backlit Multi-Touch IPS Retina Display with resolution of 2048 x 1536 pixels

9.7-inch LED-backlit Multi-Touch IPS Retina Display with resolution of 2048 x 1536 pixels Rear Camera: 8 MP with f/2.4 aperture, Panorama (up to 43 MP), 1080p video recording, 120 FPS Slow-Motion recording and Video Image Stabilization

8 MP with f/2.4 aperture, Panorama (up to 43 MP), 1080p video recording, 120 FPS Slow-Motion recording and Video Image Stabilization Front Camera: 1.2 MP FaceTime Camera with f/2.2 aperture and 720p video recording

1.2 MP FaceTime Camera with f/2.2 aperture and 720p video recording Internal Storage: 32/128 GB

32/128 GB Connectivity (Wi-Fi Model): GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Connectivity (Cellular Model): 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Wi-Calling

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Wi-Calling Other: TouchID, FaceTime Audio and Video Calling, Augmented Reality Support, Apple Pencil Support

TouchID, FaceTime Audio and Video Calling, Augmented Reality Support, Apple Pencil Support Colors: Silver, Gold, Space Grey

Silver, Gold, Space Grey Battery: 32.4 Wh

Apple iPad 9.7-inch (2018) Price in India and Availability