Apple’s new 9.7-inch iPad with A10 Fusion and Apple Pencil support goes on pre-order in India
At its education-centric event in Chicago last month, Apple announced its new 9.7-inch iPad that comes with support for Apple Pencil. While this new iPad is already available for purchase in several countries like the US, the UK, France and Germany, it is available for pre-orders in India starting today.
This new iPad is powered by the A10 Fusion chip and features a 9.7-inch LED-backlit Multi-Touch IPS Retina Display that has a resolution of 2048 x 1536 pixels. And, like we already said, it comes with Apple Pencil support which would help users edit photos easily while also letting them jot down notes quickly.
That said, the new 9.7-inch iPad runs iOS 11 and comes with features like Dock, Drag-and-Drop, Split View and Slide Over to name a few. Moreover, it also comes with support for AR (Augmented Reality) apps that can be used for both education and fun.
Apple iPad 9.7-inch (2018) Specifications
- CPU: A10 Fusion chip with M10 co-processor
- Operating System: iOS 11
- Display: 9.7-inch LED-backlit Multi-Touch IPS Retina Display with resolution of 2048 x 1536 pixels
- Rear Camera: 8 MP with f/2.4 aperture, Panorama (up to 43 MP), 1080p video recording, 120 FPS Slow-Motion recording and Video Image Stabilization
- Front Camera: 1.2 MP FaceTime Camera with f/2.2 aperture and 720p video recording
- Internal Storage: 32/128 GB
- Connectivity (Wi-Fi Model): GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
- Connectivity (Cellular Model): 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Wi-Calling
- Other: TouchID, FaceTime Audio and Video Calling, Augmented Reality Support, Apple Pencil Support
- Colors: Silver, Gold, Space Grey
- Battery: 32.4 Wh
Apple iPad 9.7-inch (2018) Price in India and Availability
- Price of 32 GB Wi-Fi model: ₹28,000
- Price of 128 GB Wi-Fi model: ₹38,600
- Price of 32 GB Wi-Fi + Cellular model: ₹35,700
- Price of 128 GB Wi-Fi + Cellular model: ₹46,300
- Price of Apple Pencil: ₹7600
- Availability: Available for pre-order on Flipkart. Starts shipping from April 20
