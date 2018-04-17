Panasonic launches P101 budget smartphone in India with 5.45-inch 18:9 display

Earlier this month, Japanese tech giant Panasonic launched the Panasonic Eluga Ray 550 in India with a price tag of ₹8999. The Eluga Ray 550 is Panasonic’s first smartphone in India that comes with a display having aspect ratio of 18:9. Well now today, the company has launched another smartphone in the country, dubbed Panasonic P101, that comes with 18:9 display.

The Panasonic P101 is a budget smartphone that sports a 5.45-inch display having aspect ratio of 18:9 and a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek’s MT6737 processor that’s clocked at 1.3 GHz and is paired with 2 GB RAM.

The Panasonic P101 runs Android Nougat, and, has 16 GB of storage of on board. However, you do have the option to expand the storage via microSD card if you want. That said, the Panasonic P101 has an 8 MP camera at the back and a 5 MP camera on the front.

The smartphone also comes with support for 4G VoLTE, and, packs a 2500 mAh battery that keeps the lights on.

Commenting on the launch of Panasonic P101 in India, Pankaj Rana, Business Head – Mobility Division, Panasonic India, said, “In order to meet the needs of the trendy young users, we are now focusing on 18:9 aspect ratio Big View display smartphones and P101 is our second offering in the market with the same at an aggressive affordable price“.

Panasonic P101 Specifications

CPU: 1.3 GHz MediaTek MT6737 quad-core processor

Panasonic P101 Price in India and Availability

Price: ₹6999

₹6999 Availability: Available through offline retailer Sangeetha Mobiles

Panasonic P101 Offers