Tecno Camon i Sky Hands-on [Images] – The Budget Android Oreo phone

After the Tecno Camon i, we are yet seeing another smartphone from the brand focused on the affordable segment. The Tecno Camon i Sky is a tone down variant of the Camon i. Tecno mobile brand is a subsidiary of Transsion Holdings that also operates Infinix, Itel, and other smartphone brands. The new Camon i Sky offers the latest Android 8.1 Oreo build and an 8 MP selfie camera that supports video chat flash and screen flash. Here are our hands-on with the device.

Tecno Camon i Sky Specifications

Display: 5.45-inch FullView IPS Display, 960 x 480 pixels resolution, 18:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass

5.45-inch FullView IPS Display, 960 x 480 pixels resolution, 18:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass Software: HiOS v3.3.0 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

HiOS v3.3.0 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, at the back

Yes, at the back Face Unlock: Yes

Yes CPU: 1.28 GHz quad-core Cortex-A53 processor, 64-bit

1.28 GHz quad-core Cortex-A53 processor, 64-bit GPU: PowerVR Rogue GE8100 (by CPU-Z)

PowerVR Rogue GE8100 (by CPU-Z) Memory: 2 GB RAM, LPDDR3

2 GB RAM, LPDDR3 Storage: 16 GB internal, microSD card support (dedicated slot)

16 GB internal, microSD card support (dedicated slot) Main Camera: 13 MP, dual LED flash

13 MP, dual LED flash Cellular: 4G LTE support, dual nano SIM (GSM), VoLTE-enabled

4G LTE support, dual nano SIM (GSM), VoLTE-enabled Connectivity: micro USB, USB OTG, 3.5 mm port, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS

micro USB, USB OTG, 3.5 mm port, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS Selfie Camera: 8 MP, video chat flash, and screen flash

8 MP, video chat flash, and screen flash Battery: 3,050 mAh (non-removable)

We did a quick unboxing to show you what it provides in the box. The box content offers the Camon i Sky, micro USB cable, charger, earphones, a silicon clear case, a SIM ejector, user manuals and warranty information.

The main highlights of the Camon i Sky are Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box, an 8 MP front camera with front LED flash which the company teases it as video chat flash, a 13 MP rear camera with dual LED flash, a 5.45-inch FullView display, and Face Unlock feature.

One of the key features of the phone is the display, it sports a 5.45-inch 960 x 480 pixels resolution screen with 18:9 aspect ratio. On top, there’s a scratch resistant glass with a 2.5D curve. No physical keys provided, you will have to use the on-screen navigation.

On picking up the Camon i Sky, it felt very light in weight, the design is handy and fits well in the palm. Unlike the elder sibling Camon i which has a metallic design, the Camon i Sky has a body made of plastics.

At the back, the top and bottom have antenna lines and a fingerprint scanner at the center. The rear side looked like it owns a dual-camera, but it equips only a single 13 MP camera with dual LED flash. The upper variant Camon i offers quad LED flash on its 13 MP camera.

The front 8 MP camera supports the famous bokeh mode, a beauty mode, and Panorama while the 13 MP rear camera doesn’t offer the bokeh effect. An added feature on the phone is the Face ID which helps unlock the phone via your face.

Since it’s an entry-level device, do not expect any higher specs, the Camon i Sky offers a 1.28 GHz quad-core processor, 2 GB RAM, 16 GB internal storage, and a 3,050 mAh battery. The storage can be expanded via microSD card given as a standalone slot without interfering the two SIM slots. It supports dual nano 4G SIM cards with VoLTE support.

On the software side, the Camon i Sky runs on the Android 8.1 Oreo with a security patch dated 5th February 2018. With the latest Android build, it’s also one of the key aspects that play as a USP of the phone.

The handset supports 4G network and dual SIM with a dedicated microSD slot. The SIM tray on the left side holds two nano SIM slots and a separate microSD card slot which makes the phone better than the ones with hybrid SIM slot.

The right side offers a power key and volume keys, the top has a 3.5 mm earphones jack, a microphone, and the bottom offers a micro USB port and a microphone.

Dominating players such as Xiaomi has their budget devices in the market, take the Redmi 5 for the instance with a faster processor, better display, and battery. The Tecno Camon i Sky benefits from its Oreo, dual LED flash, and better selfie camera with video chat LED flash. What you think of the Tecno Camon i Sky?