Samsung Galaxy Note8 now available in Orchid Gray color in India
It is also available in Midnight Black and Maple Gold colors
South Korean tech giant Samsung announced the Galaxy Note8 last year in August, and later next month, the company launched this phablet in India. The Samsung Galaxy Note8 was sold in India in two colors – Midnight Black and Maple Gold. But now, customers will be available to buy the Galaxy Note8 in India in Orchid Gray color as well.
Samsung has announced the launch of the Orchid Gray color variant of the Galaxy Note8 in India. However, this variant only differs from other variants in terms of paint job, as the underlying hardware is exactly the same.
Commenting on the launch of the Galaxy Note8 Orchid Gray variant in India, Mr. Aditya Babbar, General Manager, Mobile Business, Samsung India, said, “Galaxy Note8’s stunning Infinity Display, enhanced S Pen and true Dual Camera wowed consumers across the country. The classy and suave Orchid Gray colour will give consumers another great reason to buy Galaxy Note8 and express their own personal style”.
Samsung Galaxy Note8 Orchid Gray Specifications
- Display: 6.3-inch Quad HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity Display (2960 x 1440 pixels resolution | 521 ppi), Always On Display, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top
- Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, at the back (next to the rear camera)
- Iris Scanner: Yes
- Protection: IP68 Ratings (dust and water resistant), Scratch resistant Corning Gorilla Glass 5, IP68 for S-Pen
- Software: Android 8.0 Oreo
- CPU: Up to 2.35 GHz octa-core processor (4 x Samsung M2 cores & 4 x Cortex-A53 cores), 10 nm Samsung Exynos 8895 SoC
- GPU: Mali-G71 MP20 (546 MHz)
- Memory: 6 GB LPDDR4X RAM
- Storage: 64 GB UFS 2.1 internal storage, expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card
- Main Camera: Dual Cameras with Dual OIS, 12 MP f/1.7 Dual Pixel for wide angle, 12 MP f/2.4 for Telephoto, 2X optical zoom, 10X digital zoom, dual-tone LED flash, 4K 2160p video @30fps, 1080p video @60fps, Slow Motion 720p video @240fps
- Front Camera: 8 MP f/1.7, wide angle, Iris Scanning, Facial Recognition, QHD 1440p video @30fps
- Connectivity: USB 3.1 (type-c), Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4/5 GHz), VHT80 MU-MIMO, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, MST, GPS
- Sensors: Accelerometer, Barometer, Fingerprint Sensor, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Hall Sensor, Heart Rate Sensor, Proximity Sensor, RGB Light Sensor, Iris Sensor, Pressure Sensor
- Cellular: 4G LTE network, dual nano SIM (GSM Bands), SIM2 as MicroSD, VoLTE-enabled, Cat.16 5CA 1 Gbps (download) and Cat.13 2CA 150 MBps (upload) LTE modem
- Battery: 3,300 mAh Li-Ion (non-removable), Wireless Charging (WPC & PMA), Fast Charging QuickCharge 2.0
- Charging: Fast Charging on wired and wireless, Wireless Charging compatible with WPC and PMA
- Dimensions: 162.5 mm x 74.8 mm x 8.6 mm (Galaxy Note 8), 5.8 mm x 4.2 mm x 108.3 mm (S-Pen)
- Weight: 195 grams (Galaxy Note 8), 2.8 grams (S-Pen)
Samsung Galaxy Note8 Orchid Gray Price in India and Availability
- Price: ₹67,900
- Availability: Available for purchase through Samsung Online Shop as well as through offline retail stores across the country
Samsung Galaxy Note8 Orchid Gray Offers
- Paytm cashback of ₹10,000 at all leading retail stores
You can check out our Samsung Galaxy Note8 review if you are planning to buy one.
