The Samsung Galaxy Note8, which was unveiled last month at an event in New York, has been launched today in India. The Galaxy Note8 is successor to last year’s Galaxy Note7 which was recalled and discontinued because of battery defects. While Samsung had launched the Galaxy Note7 in India but the device never went on sale in the country because of its battery issues and global recall.

However, we are hopeful that the Galaxy Note8 won’t be marred with battery issues and explode as Samsung now puts its batteries through 8-point security check. The Samsung Galaxy Note8 has a bezel-less design similar to that of the Galaxy S8 and S8+ and sports the same Infinity Display which is a bit larger than the S8+.

However, the Galaxy Note8 looks a bit more boxier as compared to the Galaxy S8 duo, especially from the back. At the front you will find 6.3-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED display above which is the 8 MP secondary camera and Iris Scanner. There isn’t anything below the display as Samsung has ditched the physical navigation buttons and moved the fingerprint scanner to the back.

Speaking of the fingerprint scanner, it’s still placed in an awkward position. But, you will no longer keep placing your fingerprint on the primary camera now as Samsung has moved the flash module between the fingerprint scanner and the rear camera.

Talking about the rear camera, the Galaxy Note8 is the first Samsung smartphone to come with two cameras at the back. The dual camera setup consists of a combination of two 12 MP sensors – wide-angle and telephoto. However, the good thing is that both of them come with Optical Image Stabilization and features like Live Focus.

Speaking of the innards, the Samsung Galaxy Note8 is powered by the company’s Exynos 8895 SoC which is laced with 6 GB of RAM and backed by Mali-G71 GPU. Of course, there’s a Snapdragon 835 variant as well, but as always, it’s restricted to the US market. Apart from that, the Galaxy Note8 also comes with S-Pen stylus, IP68 dust and water resistance, and, a dedicated button for Bixby. You can check out the full specifications below.

Samsung Galaxy Note8 Specifications

Display: 6.3-inch Quad HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity Display (2960 x 1440 pixels resolution | 521 ppi), Always On Display, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top

6.3-inch Quad HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity Display (2960 x 1440 pixels resolution | 521 ppi), Always On Display, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, at the back (next to the rear camera)

Yes, at the back (next to the rear camera) Iris Scanner: Yes

Yes Protection: IP68 Ratings (dust and water resistant), Scratch resistant Corning Gorilla Glass 5, IP68 for S-Pen

IP68 Ratings (dust and water resistant), Scratch resistant Corning Gorilla Glass 5, IP68 for S-Pen Software: Android 7.1.1 Nougat, TouchWiz UI, Bixby Assistant

Android 7.1.1 Nougat, TouchWiz UI, Bixby Assistant CPU: Up to 2.35 GHz octa-core processor (4 x Samsung M2 cores & 4 x Cortex-A53 cores), 10 nm Samsung Exynos 8895 SoC

Up to 2.35 GHz octa-core processor (4 x Samsung M2 cores & 4 x Cortex-A53 cores), 10 nm Samsung Exynos 8895 SoC GPU: Mali-G71 MP20 (546 MHz)

Mali-G71 MP20 (546 MHz) Memory: 6 GB LPDDR4X RAM

6 GB LPDDR4X RAM Storage: 64 GB or 128 GB or 256 GB UFS 2.1 internal storage, MicroSD up to 256 GB

64 GB or 128 GB or 256 GB UFS 2.1 internal storage, MicroSD up to 256 GB Main Camera: Dual Cameras with Dual OIS, 12 MP f/1.7 Dual Pixel for wide angle, 12 MP f/2.4 for Telephoto, 2X optical zoom, 10X digital zoom, dual-tone LED flash, 4K 2160p video @30fps, 1080p video @60fps, Slow Motion 720p video @240fps

Dual Cameras with Dual OIS, 12 MP f/1.7 Dual Pixel for wide angle, 12 MP f/2.4 for Telephoto, 2X optical zoom, 10X digital zoom, dual-tone LED flash, 4K 2160p video @30fps, 1080p video @60fps, Slow Motion 720p video @240fps Front Camera: 8 MP f/1.7, wide angle, Iris Scanning, Facial Recognition, QHD 1440p video @30fps

8 MP f/1.7, wide angle, Iris Scanning, Facial Recognition, QHD 1440p video @30fps Connectivity: USB 3.1 (type-c), Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4/5 GHz), VHT80 MU-MIMO, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, MST, GPS

USB 3.1 (type-c), Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4/5 GHz), VHT80 MU-MIMO, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, MST, GPS Sensors: Accelerometer, Barometer, Fingerprint Sensor, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Hall Sensor, Heart Rate Sensor, Proximity Sensor, RGB Light Sensor, Iris Sensor, Pressure Sensor

Accelerometer, Barometer, Fingerprint Sensor, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Hall Sensor, Heart Rate Sensor, Proximity Sensor, RGB Light Sensor, Iris Sensor, Pressure Sensor Cellular: 4G LTE network, dual nano SIM (GSM Bands), SIM2 as MicroSD, VoLTE-enabled, Cat.16 5CA 1 Gbps (download) and Cat.13 2CA 150 MBps (upload) LTE modem

4G LTE network, dual nano SIM (GSM Bands), SIM2 as MicroSD, VoLTE-enabled, Cat.16 5CA 1 Gbps (download) and Cat.13 2CA 150 MBps (upload) LTE modem Battery: 3,300 mAh Li-Ion (non-removable), Wireless Charging (WPC & PMA), Fast Charging QuickCharge 2.0

3,300 mAh Li-Ion (non-removable), Wireless Charging (WPC & PMA), Fast Charging QuickCharge 2.0 Charging: Fast Charging on wired and wireless, Wireless Charging compatible with WPC and PMA

Fast Charging on wired and wireless, Wireless Charging compatible with WPC and PMA Dimensions: 162.5 mm x 74.8 mm x 8.6 mm (Galaxy Note 8), 5.8 mm x 4.2 mm x 108.3 mm (S-Pen)

162.5 mm x 74.8 mm x 8.6 mm (Galaxy Note 8), 5.8 mm x 4.2 mm x 108.3 mm (S-Pen) Weight: 195 grams (Galaxy Note 8), 2.8 grams (S-Pen)

195 grams (Galaxy Note 8), 2.8 grams (S-Pen) Colors: Midnight Black, Maple Gold

Samsung Galaxy Note8 Price in India and Availability