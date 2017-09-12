After unveiling its selfie-centric smartphone – the A77 – back in May this year, Chinese manufacturer OPPO expanded its portfolio of A series smartphones last week with the announcement of OPPO A71. Well, soon after the announcement, OPPO has brought the A71 in India by launching it in the country today.

The OPPO A71 boasts uni-body metal construction and sports a 5.2-inch LCD display on the front that has a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. Above the display is the 5 MP secondary camera with f/2.4 aperture, and, below the display are capacitive navigation buttons. There’s no physical home button here like you have seen on the A77, and, neither is there any fingerprint scanner on the phone.

At the back, you can see a 13 MP primary camera with f/2.2 aperture, and, you can also see the OPPO moniker. The OPPO A71 comes with MediaTek’s MT6750 SoC under the hood which is paired with 3 GB RAM.

The OPPO A71 runs ColorOS 3.1 based on Android 7.1 Nougat, and, has 16 GB of internal storage. However, if that’s not enough, you can always expand the storage up to 256 GB via microSD card. The phone supports 4G VoLTE, and, juicing up this entire package is a 3000 mAh battery.

OPPO A71 Specifications

CPU: 1.5 GHz MediaTek MT6750 octa-core processor

OPPO A71 Price in India and Availability